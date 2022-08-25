High school volleyball: Thursday night highlights include a huge Weber comeback win, Lone Peak’s first victory

The home team and defending 4A champion Riverhawks had Weber right where they wanted them with a 2-0 lead. The Warriors did not bow out, however. Rather, they turned on the aggression and tied up the match, just squeaking by on the fourth set, 25-23.

Then in a nail-biter fifth set, it was Weber who pulled out the win in a huge comeback, 15-13.

Havi Montano led the Warriors with 16 kills, and Eden Jensen had 11 digs on defense. Bella Berensen added 10 kills and had three blocks.

“I’m very pleased with how the girls responded in that 3rd set and made the choice to be aggressive. I think our serve receive stepped up, our defense started communicating, and we were able to be terminal while limiting our errors,” Weber coach Renae Davis said.

Lone Peak faced an early deficit, losing the first set, but the defending 6A champions finally got back to their winning ways with a 3-1 win over a tough Skyline squad. The Knights rebounded from the beginning and trampled the Eagles in the second and third sets to run away with the win, their first of the season.

“We are a young team who’s still trying to figure some things out. This first win was big for us, and we’re excited to continue to improve,” Lone Peak coach Paula Jardine said.

In a cross-town matchup, Farmington got the early lead on the Vikings, and it looked close to over when the Phoenix pummeled them, 25-8, in the second set. Viewmont stormed back with solid set points to tie up the score, but Farmington ended the hope of a comeback with a four-point win in the fifth set.

“The girls worked really hard mentally to come back after losing games 3 and 4. I am very proud of them for staying positive and bringing a good energy into the gym,” Farmington coach Kate Hawkes said.

Bountiful’s perfect record remained so as the Redhawks swept Morgan, a 3A frontrunner, on the Trojans’ own court. Bountiful’s record now stands at 5-0.

Jordyn Harvey led the Redhawks with 14 kills on 25 attempts. Taylor Harvey added 10 kills, and Elle Burleson served three aces and had six digs defensively.

“I was very happy with how we played today. We still have a lot of things to tighten up on, but overall we played well together and found some flow. Morgan has one of the best gym environments in the state and it feels good to come away with a win against a program with such rich tradition,” Bountiful coach Sarah Chism said.

Riverton and Woods Cross went several extra serves to decide the first set as Woods Cross finally hit 30 to claim the first set. After that, it was Riverton all the way, as the Silverwolves took three straight sets to move to 6-3 on the season.

“After battling in the first set but falling short, they came out (unfazed) and played together as a team. Every single player contributed in big ways to the teams success in the match tonight. Abriauna Martin came in clutch with big timely digs, solid serve receive and the match winning ace,” Riverton coach Megan Holt said.

Salem Hills looked to rebound after a crushing defeat last Tuesday, and they did in a big way, taking down one of the top 6A teams, Pleasant Grove, at home.

The Skyhawks set the tone early with a convincing 25-14 win in the first set and battled for two more. The win gives them much-needed momentum heading into a match with Lone Peak next Tuesday.

“The girls did a great job in resetting after a rough match on Tuesday. We had a solid passing game which produced many opportunities for our offense. The girls are very unified and enjoy the journey of competing with great teams such as PG,” Salem Hills coach Kathy Treanor said.

