High school football: Big offensive first half lifts Provo to comfortable win over Cedar Valley

A quick start and a big offensive first half gave Provo all of the momentum needed to cruise to a fairly comfortable 36-14 victory over Cedar Valley.

Two first quarter touchdowns by running back Jamison Harwood and a field goal by Moses Vaenuku got Provo out to a fast start and gave the Bulldogs some much welcome breathing room, something they were not used to having so far this season.

While Provo may have seemed a little sluggish to start during their first two games of the season, that wasn’t the case against Cedar Valley.

“I gave them a challenge to come out ready from the gate because we’ve had a hard time starting fast. The boys really came out and just answered the call. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Provo head coach Kirk Chambers said.

With just a couple of minutes gone byb in the second quarter, Provo quarterback Kyson Condie found receiver AJ Leauanae for a 25-yard score, increasing the Bulldogs lead to 23-0.

Cedar Valley finally got on the scoreboard when Taygen Hasnen found himself on the receiving end of a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cooper Thomson, cutting the deficit to 23-7.

Provo scored again just before half with 27 seconds remaining, on an 18-yard touchdown reception by Tomasi Hifo, a touchdown that kept momentum with Provo heading into the second half.

After giving up 64 points over their first two games, holding Cedar Valley to just seven points in the first half was exactly what Provo needed to get its defense jumpstarted and on track.

“We knew that we have been better on defense because we’ve struggled the first couple games to start the season. This was the first game where we have been able to establish what we are and who we are on defense,” Chambers said.

Two scores in the fourth quarter, one by Provo on a 1 yard quarterback keeper by Condie and a Cedar Valley 1-yard rushing touchdown by Clayson Jakins totaled the scoring for the second half.

Chambers knows that as the season moves forward, his players will become more and more comfortable in their positions, wherever they are on the field and whatever is asked of them.

“We’ve made a lot of adjustments these first two games. I feel like we’re just starting to settle in to where our personnel fit best. I think the offensive line is starting to gel. Jamison is a really good running back but it makes your run game a lot easier when our linemen can get up on their linebackers,” said Chambers.

Provo improved to 2-1 on the season while Cedar Valley fell to 1-2.

