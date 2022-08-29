Facebook Twitter
What RJ Barrett’s contract extension means for a possible Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade

The Knicks are finalizing an extension with RJ Barrett, which changes what a deal between the teams could look like.

By  Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) moves around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have been engaged in ongoing discussions for weeks regarding a potential trade involving two-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

The Knicks’ front office issued a deadline of Monday to the Jazz to come to a deal that would send Mitchell to New York, or the Knicks would commit to a high-value extension for 22-year-old R.J. Barrett, according to league sources.

The Jazz understood the terms of that deadline, and did not come to an agreement on a trade after discussions on Monday. The Knicks then turned to finalizing an extension for Barrett that could be worth $120 million.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the details of the extension.

What bearing would a Barrett extension have on a deal that could be done between the two teams?

Well, it depends on if the Jazz want Barrett included in the deal, which has been a hard point to nail down, depending on who you ask.

After Barrett’s extension is finalized, the outgoing salary from the Knicks would be his current $10.9 million, but salary required in return for Barrett would be $26.2 million, the average of the last year of his current deal and the four years of the extension salary. This is what is known as a “poison pill” provision.

Getting a third team involved to move salaries in a way that makes sense would make it possible for Barrett to be included in a deal, but the Jazz could also choose to move forward on a deal that doesn’t involve Barrett.

Sources familiar with the negotiations have indicated that there is still a chance that a deal between the Jazz and Knicks can be reached before training camp opens in late September, though right now it seems that both sides are playing hardball.

