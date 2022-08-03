‘Even parents sometimes can be a distraction,’ says Zach Wilson in latest press conference

If you spend your time posting about Zach Wilson on social media, don’t expect the young quarterback to see it. He told members of the media Tuesday that he’s “not a big social media guy.”

“I don’t have social media on my phone. I want to be locked into what’s going on at the field and in our meeting rooms,” he said during an Aug. 2 press conference at New York Jets training camp.

Wilson said his habit of deleting social media apps from his phone at the start of training camp started when he was in college at BYU. It’s better to spend time talking with coaches and teammates than reading through what people are saying about him online, he said.

“I keep my mind here with the guys and in the playbook and with our coaches,” Wilson said. “I don’t ever just scroll down social media.”

The second-year quarterback, who was taken second in the 2021 NFL draft, told reporters that he couldn’t remember who at BYU encouraged him to spend very little time online during the season. He said it was a pretty common approach.

“I think it’s advice you get everywhere,” he said.

In general, Wilson tries to reduce the distractions in his life during the season, he said, adding that “even parents sometimes can be a distraction.”

“Right now, it’s what my coaches have to say, what the other quarterbacks have to say and really my teammates and what we’re thinking on every single play” that matters, Wilson said.