Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 | 
NFL Sports BYU Cougars

‘Even parents sometimes can be a distraction,’ says Zach Wilson in latest press conference

The New York Jets quarterback spoke about his social media habits during a press conference Tuesday

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE ‘Even parents sometimes can be a distraction,’ says Zach Wilson in latest press conference
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson speaks to the media on July 27, 2022.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson speaks to the media at the NFL football team’s training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Adam Hunger, Associated Press

If you spend your time posting about Zach Wilson on social media, don’t expect the young quarterback to see it. He told members of the media Tuesday that he’s “not a big social media guy.”

“I don’t have social media on my phone. I want to be locked into what’s going on at the field and in our meeting rooms,” he said during an Aug. 2 press conference at New York Jets training camp.

Wilson said his habit of deleting social media apps from his phone at the start of training camp started when he was in college at BYU. It’s better to spend time talking with coaches and teammates than reading through what people are saying about him online, he said.

“I keep my mind here with the guys and in the playbook and with our coaches,” Wilson said. “I don’t ever just scroll down social media.”

Related

The second-year quarterback, who was taken second in the 2021 NFL draft, told reporters that he couldn’t remember who at BYU encouraged him to spend very little time online during the season. He said it was a pretty common approach.

“I think it’s advice you get everywhere,” he said.

In general, Wilson tries to reduce the distractions in his life during the season, he said, adding that “even parents sometimes can be a distraction.”

“Right now, it’s what my coaches have to say, what the other quarterbacks have to say and really my teammates and what we’re thinking on every single play” that matters, Wilson said.

Next Up In Utah
Delivery drivers suffer: Long hours in record high temps take a toll
What’s in Biden’s most recent executive order on abortion access
A change in the weather? Why all this rain isn’t ending the drought
Engineering to empower, BYU capstone project helps provide clean water to Pakistan
Report: Glen Canyon Dam plumbing problems could cause ‘massive bottleneck’ on Colorado River
Why did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote against veterans health care bill?