How to watch the first NFL game of the season

Football is back. The 2022 Hall of Fame game, which kicks off preseason competition, will take place Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch:

Who is playing in the 2022 Hall of Fame game?

This year’s Hall of Fame game pits the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Las Vegas Raiders. It will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

As in most preseason games, each team will sit or severely limit the participation of several stars.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne won’t play. The Jaguars’ backup quarterback, C.J. Beathard, is injured right now, so the team will have to lean on Jake Luton.

Are there any NFL players with Utah ties involved in the game?

Several players with Utah ties are currently on either the Jaguars or the Raiders.

Raiders players with Utah ties:

Offensive tackle Jackson Barton played for the University of Utah and Brighton High.

Tight end Cole Fotheringham played for the University of Utah.

Offensive tackle Bamidele Olaseni played for the University of Utah.

Center Andre James played for Herriman High.

Linebacker Kyler Fackrell played for Utah State, though he recently went on injured reserve.

Jaguars players with Utah ties:

Linebacker Devin Lloyd played for the University of Utah.

Offensive lineman Nick Ford played for the University of Utah.

Defensive tackle Jay Tufele played for Bingham High.

How do I watch the NFL Hall of Fame game?

The 2022 Hall of Fame game will be broadcast on NBC. Coverage of the game starts at 8 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. MDT.

What are some key storylines to monitor?

Even if the on-field action is boring, the broadcast team will have plenty to talk about, since both teams made some major changes in the offseason.

The Raiders hired longtime New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their new head coach in January. They also acquired superstar wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jaguars also have a new coach in the building. Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, joined the team in February. The Jaguars also signed some notable (and expensive) free agents this offseason, including wide receiver Christian Kirk.

“It’s the start of two new eras for these squads with vastly different expectations, but they’ll both hit the field with the same goal: Start the preseason on the right foot and build positive momentum,” wrote Nick Shook for NFL.com about the Hall of Fame game.

