Why McDonald’s might be making some changes to its value menu

Due to increasing food costs across the nation, the McDonald’s menu and pricing could soon look very different.

Driving the news: According to Eat This Not That, “the chain announced plans for customizing value offers based on regionality” in a July 26 earnings call.

What they’re saying: McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski spoke during the earnings call about maintaining value amid rising costs in the United States, saying, “You have to think about value in a targeted way.”



“As we get more digital, there are different products with different elasticities in different geographies. I get excited about the ability for us to be much more targeted in how we deliver that value,” Kempczinski continued, per Eat This Not That

Kempczinski went on to explain the need for varied prices, saying, “It’s tough to talk about value these days in kind of a one-size-fits-all approach. ... What we’re transitioning to is a much more targeted, tailored approach to our value.”

Yes, but: McDonald’s has already increased prices on some of its products in recent months, according to CNN.



“We’re taking smaller, more frequent price increases because it gives us the flexibility to be able to see how consumers are reacting and then adjust if or when necessary,” CFO Kevin Ozan said during Tuesday’s call, per CNN.

What’s on the McDonald’s value menu? According to its official site, McDonald’s $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu currently includes the following:

