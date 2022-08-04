Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 
This former BYU defender has switched positions and delivered a big hit in NFL training camp

NFL journeyman Kai Nacua has switched from safety to linebacker for the New York Jets

This former BYU defender has switched positions and delivered a big hit in NFL training camp
New York Jets safety Kai Nacua (1) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Nacua has switched from safety to linebacker during Jets training camp.

Adam Hunger, Associated Press

Former BYU star safety Kai Nacua is calling another defensive position home right now: linebacker.

Nacua, who’s in training camp with the New York Jets, recently made the switch over to linebacker from his usual safety position, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to reporters earlier this week. 

Nacua has been a journeyman during his NFL career: New York is his sixth team as he heads into his sixth pro season, and he joined the Jets last December just before the end of the season.

On Wednesday, he had a highlight reel stop that garnered attention on social media. 

On the final play of drills in a goal-line situation, Nacua delivered a big hit on running back Zonovan Knight to prevent a touchdown, and “the defense went crazy celebrating the big hit,” wrote the New York Post’s Brian Costello.

Here’s a look at the play:

That prompted several responses to the play on Twitter, including from some of his former BYU teammates.

