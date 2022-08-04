This former BYU defender has switched positions and delivered a big hit in NFL training camp

Former BYU star safety Kai Nacua is calling another defensive position home right now: linebacker.

Nacua, who’s in training camp with the New York Jets, recently made the switch over to linebacker from his usual safety position, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to reporters earlier this week.

Nacua has been a journeyman during his NFL career: New York is his sixth team as he heads into his sixth pro season, and he joined the Jets last December just before the end of the season.

On Wednesday, he had a highlight reel stop that garnered attention on social media.

On the final play of drills in a goal-line situation, Nacua delivered a big hit on running back Zonovan Knight to prevent a touchdown, and “the defense went crazy celebrating the big hit,” wrote the New York Post’s Brian Costello.

Here’s a look at the play:

.@KaiNacua looks like an LB to us 😳 pic.twitter.com/5gqse2DRuE — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 3, 2022

That prompted several responses to the play on Twitter, including from some of his former BYU teammates.

Final play of goal line drills and Kai Nacua - a safety-turned-linebacker - totally blew up Zonovan Knight. #Jets defense goes wild. Play of the day for the D. — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 3, 2022

Here’s that hit by Kai Nacua that got the defense fired up. #Jets https://t.co/Lo4bs95aFq — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 3, 2022

Kai Nacua just obliterated Zonovan Knight on final play of goal line drill.



Very upsetting.



All-name team on All-name team crime. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 3, 2022

Former S Kai Nacua, now a linebacker, makes a big hit on a goal-line play. Defense goes nuts. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 3, 2022

Kai Nacua just lit up RB Zonovan Knight on a tackle. Entire defensive sideline went wild. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 3, 2022