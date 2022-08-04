This former BYU defender has switched positions and delivered a big hit in NFL training camp
NFL journeyman Kai Nacua has switched from safety to linebacker for the New York Jets
Former BYU star safety Kai Nacua is calling another defensive position home right now: linebacker.
Nacua, who’s in training camp with the New York Jets, recently made the switch over to linebacker from his usual safety position, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to reporters earlier this week.
Nacua has been a journeyman during his NFL career: New York is his sixth team as he heads into his sixth pro season, and he joined the Jets last December just before the end of the season.
On Wednesday, he had a highlight reel stop that garnered attention on social media.
On the final play of drills in a goal-line situation, Nacua delivered a big hit on running back Zonovan Knight to prevent a touchdown, and “the defense went crazy celebrating the big hit,” wrote the New York Post’s Brian Costello.
Here’s a look at the play:
.@KaiNacua looks like an LB to us 😳 pic.twitter.com/5gqse2DRuE— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 3, 2022
That prompted several responses to the play on Twitter, including from some of his former BYU teammates.
Final play of goal line drills and Kai Nacua - a safety-turned-linebacker - totally blew up Zonovan Knight. #Jets defense goes wild. Play of the day for the D.— Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 3, 2022
Here’s that hit by Kai Nacua that got the defense fired up. #Jets https://t.co/Lo4bs95aFq— Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 3, 2022
Kai Nacua just obliterated Zonovan Knight on final play of goal line drill.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 3, 2022
Former S Kai Nacua, now a linebacker, makes a big hit on a goal-line play. Defense goes nuts. #Jets— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 3, 2022
Kai Nacua just lit up RB Zonovan Knight on a tackle. Entire defensive sideline went wild. #Jets— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 3, 2022
This off season Robert Saleh asked Kai Nacua to move from safety to LB… looks like it’s paying off for Kai. I think Saleh sees some Fred Warner esque skills in Kai. https://t.co/e4iSmnMdU8— Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) August 3, 2022