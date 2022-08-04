Facebook Twitter
High school girls soccer: Lone Peak’s offense lights up to beat Farmington

By  Matthew Harris
The Lone Peak High girls soccer team, wearing white, celebrates

The Lone Peak High girls soccer team celebrates scoring their second goal against Farmington High School in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

For the Lone Peak Knights on Thursday afternoon, the best defense was a good offense.

Lone Peak girls’ soccer moved to 2-0 on the season with a hard-fought win on the road, outlasting the Farmington Phoenix to pull away in the second half with a 3-0 victory in nonregion play. Farmington fell to 1-1.

The score was 1-0 Lone Peak at the half thanks to some impressive defense by Farmington, led by a stellar effort from junior goalkeeper Emmy McKeon, who had nearly a dozen deflections and saves throughout the game.

“It was a good tough game,” Lone Peak coach Shantell Jolley said. “We knew coming up here, it was gonna be close, it was gonna be a challenge both ways. We know these northern team are always a good tough game for us.”

Despite Farmington’s stalwartness on their own side of the field, the Phoenix struggled to get offensive looks by maneuvering past the young and pesky Lone Peak forwards, who were well-supported by the Knights’ experienced back line.

merlin_2934211.jpg

Swayzee Arnell (9), from Farmington High School, and Abby Houston (10), from Lone Peak High School, run towards the ball in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2934213.jpg

Cara Christopherson (14), from Farmington High School, defends Addie Meldrum (4), from Lone Peak High School, who kicks the ball in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2934215.jpg

Brynlee Austin (38), from Farmington High School, plays the ball while playing against Lone Peak High School in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2934219.jpg

Swayzee Ariel (9), from Farmington High School, jumps over Addie Meldrum (4), from Lone Peak High School, who falls in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2934221.jpg

The Lone Peak High School girls soccer team meets in the shade at halftime while playing Farmington High School in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2934223.jpg

Attendees sit in the shade under umbrellas during a girls high school soccer game where Farmington High School plays Lone Peak High School in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2934225.jpg

Whitney Avei (15), from Farmington High School, and Naia Tanuvasa (21), from Lone Peak High School, both jump to head the ball in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Lone Peak High girls soccer team, wearing white, celebrates

The Lone Peak High girls soccer team celebrates scoring their second goal against Farmington High School in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2934229.jpg

Brooklyn Dowdle (3), from Lone Peak High School, plays the ball in front of Farmington High School's goal in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2934231.jpg

Swayzee Arnell (9), from Farmington High School, defends Addie Meldrum (4), from Lone Peak High School, who kicks the ball in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lone Peak won 3-0.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Most of the second half remained scoreless until junior Brooklyn Dowdle was in the right place with 4:01 remaining in the second half. After her teammate’s shot got blocked by McKeon and landed right at her feet, Dowdle launched it into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. 

“It’s good to see the forwards connecting and finishing their chances,” Jolley said. “The back line does a good job of keeping things calm and relaxed, both on the back line and for the team as a whole.”

Lone Peak put the final nail in the coffin for Farmington just a minute later on an unassisted goal by sophomore Bella Devey. It was Devey’s fourth goal of the season after getting a hat trick last Tuesday against Alta.

“I thought we came out competing in the second half,” Farmington coach Sara Beecher said. “We just quit at the end. That’s what the score shows, 3-0; it should have been 1-0. We should have been more on fire. We shouldn’t have come out intimidated by them.”

Lone Peak began on the offensive and kept possession in Farmington territory for nearly the first four minutes of the game. Farmington got more aggressive in the second half pushing to Lone Peak’s side of the field for much of the first 10 minutes.

In the 11th minute, Farmington goalie Emmy McKeon went to the sky for a block on a shot that hit the football goalposts and stopped play. She came away with another block and a save on the ensuing possession to stave off a furious scoring effort from the Knights.

An attempt by Lone Peak in the 28th minute went off McKeon’s hands for her fifth stop in the first half. Lone Peak nearly scored again in the final minute of the half when another deflection by McKeon went off the post and danced along the goal line without going in. Farmington’s defender got there just in time to boot it away before it became an easy goal for the Knights.

“(McKeon) saved our butts,” Beecher said. “She did amazing. I’m super confident in her abilities. It showed today how vital she is to this team to do well in region and going into the rest of the season.”

