Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 
BYU women’s basketball receives commitment from Idaho’s Kambree Barber

The Cougars received a commitment from Kambree Barber on Thursday night. Barber, a 6-foot forward from Rigby High School in Rigby, Idaho, announced her choice via Instagram.

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
After the commitment on Tuesday of high schooler Ali’a Matavao and the addition on Wednesday of Gabby Bosquez, who transferred to BYU from Arizona State and will be eligible this fall, the BYU women’s basketball team added another commitment to a future recruiting class on Thursday.

The Cougars received a commitment from Kambree Barber, a 6-foot forward from Rigby High School in Rigby, Idaho, who announced her choice via Instagram.

“I’m grateful and excited to announce that I have committed to BYU!! I want to thank my coaches and family for believing in me and helping me reach my goal,” Barber wrote. “I’m so pumped to be a coug!”

Barber, part of the 2024 class, was named the All-Area Player of the Year by the Post Register in Idaho last season.

“She’s just versatile,” opposing head coach Luke Sutton said of Barber, per the Post Register. “She drives really well. She plays excellent defense. She can post up. She can hit the outside shot. She just has a lot of strengths. You can’t just take one thing away.”

Barber averaged 18.2 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season.

