The Jazz, Knicks and Lakers reportedly discussed a 3-team trade. Russell Westbrook was involved

There has been little news on trade discussions involving Donovan Mitchell lately.

It’s been nearly a month since The Athletic reported the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were engaged in discussions that would involve trading the Jazz’s All-Star guard to the Knicks, though last week, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported those talks had “stalled out.”

On Friday, however, a HoopsHype article contained a nugget about a trade conversation that reportedly happened a few weeks ago and involved the Jazz, Knicks and a third team — the Los Angeles Lakers.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported the trade scenario would:



Send Russell Westbrook to Utah, where he’d get bought out.

Send Mitchell to the Knicks.

Send a combination of two Jazz players — among them Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley — to the Lakers.

Give the Jazz “significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers.”

To make it work, New York would need to part ways with veterans, like Derrick Rose, for instance, to make the finances work, according to Scotto.

That report seems to corroborate with something Charania wrote nearly two weeks ago — that the Jazz, Knicks and Pacers had all discussed deals with Los Angeles that involved Westbrook and draft capital.

“There appears no deal imminent in those conversations — as the overall trade market plays out over the next two months of the offseason,” Charania wrote on July 25.