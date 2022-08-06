Facebook Twitter
Sunday, August 7, 2022 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Cristian Arango sparks LAFC to 4-1 romp over Real Salt Lake; Gareth Bale scores

By  Associated Press
Cristian Arango sparks LAFC to 4-1 romp over Real Salt Lake; Gareth Bale scores
Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9) shoots during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9) shoots during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

AP

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half and Los Angeles FC cruised to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Arango’s first netter gave LAFC (16-4-3) a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute, but Sergio Córdova answered three minutes later for RSL (9-8-7) to tie the match.

Kellyn Acosta gave LAFC the lead for good with a goal in the 17th minute.

Arango made it 3-1 in the 60th minute with his 11th goal of the season and Gareth Bale capped the scoring in the 87th.

Maxime Crépeau had two saves for LAFC. Zac MacMath saved four shots for RSL.

