What is BA.4.6? The CDC is tracking a new COVID ‘variant of concern’

Omicron infections are still rising, as are hospitalizations and deaths. The omicron subvariant BA.5 is behind the vast majority of new cases, while BA.4, a sister subvariant, currently accounts for 7.7% of new cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts and officials are urging individuals over the age of 50 or those who are severely immunocompromised to get vaccinated right away.

Dr. Ashish Jha said during a recent COVID-19 Response Coordination press conference that the “existing vaccines continue to provide robust protection against serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths,” adding that, because “protection wanes over time, it is crucial for people to get a booster to stay up to date.”

“The smartest thing to do is to have a nuanced approach instead of ‘one-size-fits-all,’” said Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, per Newsday. “Are you in a high-risk group? Will you be around someone who is immunocompromised? Will you be traveling?”

According to one study, published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, researchers in Israel found that, among nearly 30,000 health care workers, “the breakthrough infection rate among those who received 4 doses was 6.9% compared with 19.8% in those who received 3 doses,” suggesting that a fourth dose is effective.

New omicron variant BA.4.6 is already spreading in four states

Even though BA.5 currently makes up 85.5% of cases, a new variant — a spinoff of BA.4 — is emerging. CDC’s chief officer tweeted that the new subvariant “has been circulating for several weeks,” making up 4.1% of cases for the week ending July 30.

The health agency deemed it a “variant of concern,” a designation that the CDC gives when there is a greater chance of transmissibility and severity, or because of reduced effectiveness of treatment and neutralization by antibodies.

According to Fortune, the new subvariant is already prevalent in four states — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, where it accounts for 10% of local cases — and has been detected in 43 other countries.

Other variants of concern are BA.4, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1. The CDC also lists BA.1.1.529 and BA.1.1 in that category, even though they make up 0% of cases.

What are the top omicron symptoms to look out for?

As I previously reported, omicron subvariants have a shorter incubation period, which is why the symptoms may appear earlier. The worst symptom is a “throat on fire,” said UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

The most common omicron-related symptoms are:

