Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 | 
High School Girls Soccer Sports High School Sports

High school girls soccer: Woods Cross offense brings pressure to upset Murray, 3-0

By  Matthew Harris
SHARE High school girls soccer: Woods Cross offense brings pressure to upset Murray, 3-0
The Woods Cross Wildcats hug

The Woods Cross Wildcats celebrate after scoring a goal against the Murray High School Spartans in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Woods Cross girls’ soccer’s home matchup with an undefeated Murray team that hadn’t yet allowed a goal in three contests didn’t carry the billing of an even matchup.

By the final whistle on Tuesday night, it was the Wildcats who had their way with the favored visitors.

Woods Cross prevailed convincingly in a big win over the Spartans, 3-0, handing them their first loss of the season. The Wildcats improved to 2-0 on the season after barely getting by Corner Canyon last Thursday in a shootout. Murray fell to 3-1.

“We knew that there was going to be parts of the game that we just had to work hard and defend,” Wildcats’ coach David Newman said, “but we also know that we’ve got weapons. We’ve got players that can attack and cause problems.”

merlin_2934669.jpg

Mina Nydegger (21) of Woods Cross Wildcats jumps over defenders from Murray High School Spartans in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 17
merlin_2934671.jpg

Kenzie Taylor (2) of Woods Cross Wildcats celebrates after scoring a goal against the Murray High School Spartans in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 17
merlin_2934667.jpg

Sariah Taeoalli (21) of Murray High School Spartans runs with the ball while Deja Evans (6) of Woods Cross Wildcats defends during a match in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 17
merlin_2934663.jpg

The Woods Cross Wildcats celebrate after scoring a goal against the Murray High School Spartans in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 17
merlin_2934665.jpg

Alisi Tauatauna (22) of Woods Cross Wildcats and Lilly Ford (5) of Murray High School Spartans go for a header during a match in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 17
merlin_2934673.jpg

Kenzie Taylor (2) of Woods Cross Wildcats knees the ball while Kaylee Smith (13) of Murray High School Spartans defends from behind in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 17
merlin_2934675.jpg

Alsisi Tauataina (22) of Woods Cross Wildcats kicks the ball while playing the Murray High School Spartans in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 17
merlin_2934677.jpg

Taylor Halasz (0) of Woods Cross Wildcats celebrates after a shot was blocked while playing the Murray High School Spartans in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 17
The Woods Cross Wildcats hug

The Woods Cross Wildcats celebrate after scoring a goal against the Murray High School Spartans in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 17
merlin_2934679.jpg

Presley Stock (20) of the Murray High School Spartans is on the turf after being tripped by Kiyomi Tauataina (5) of the Woods Cross Wildcats in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 17
merlin_2934683.jpg

Kelty Taylor (00) of the Murray High School Spartans is scored on during a penalty shot by theWoods Cross Wildcats in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 17
merlin_2934685.jpg

Ava Talaeai (17) of Murray High School Spartans kicks the ball past Kenzie Taylor (2) of Woods Cross Wildcats during a match in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 17
merlin_2934687.jpg

Ava Talaeai (17) of Murray High School Spartans falls to the ground while Jaycie Bott (25) of Woods Cross Wildcats runs around her to play the ball during a match in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 17
merlin_2934689.jpg

The Murray High School Spartans and the Woods Cross Wildcats line up before a match in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 17
merlin_2934691.jpg

Players from the Murray High School Spartans turn around during the national anthem over confusion where the flag was located in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 17
merlin_2934693.jpg

Mina Nydegger (21) of Woods Cross Wildcats heads the ball during a match against the Murray High School Spartans in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 17
merlin_2934695.jpg

Attendees in the bleachers watch the Woods Cross Wildcats play the Murray High School Spartans in Woods Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 17
merlin_2934669.jpg
merlin_2934671.jpg
merlin_2934667.jpg
merlin_2934663.jpg
merlin_2934665.jpg
merlin_2934673.jpg
merlin_2934675.jpg
merlin_2934677.jpg
The Woods Cross Wildcats hug
merlin_2934679.jpg
merlin_2934683.jpg
merlin_2934685.jpg
merlin_2934687.jpg
merlin_2934689.jpg
merlin_2934691.jpg
merlin_2934693.jpg
merlin_2934695.jpg

The Wildcats had plenty of ways to cause problems for the Spartans as three different players found the back of the net for Woods Cross, none of whom were scorers in regulation time in their first game.

Woods Cross never let up on offense, keeping the ball in Murray’s territory for most of the second half. With only a minute remaining, Wildcats senior Kenzie Taylor put stamp on a big win, outracing the Spartans’ back line for an unassisted goal and a 3-0 victory.

“(Kenzie)’d just played almost 80 minutes,” Newman said, “and she picks the ball up and rolls it another 35 yards and has the mind to put the ball in the bottom left corner. You can be physically and mentally tired, but she did the right thing.”

Murray had some early misfortunes with injury timeouts to both sophomore Ava Talaeai and senior Lauren Fetzer. Fetzer went down a second time in the second half.

“It’s difficult,” Murray coach Brady Smith said. “That’s the spine, losing center backs and having to play people that haven’t been there, it changes the way you defend and attack.”

During a back-and forth battle in the first ten minutes, Murray senior forward Brooklyn Smith delivered a laser shot that nearly put the Spartans on the board, but the shot went a tad too high and clanked off the crossbar and back into play.

During a chaotic sequence in the 16th minute, the ball took a high bounce over a Murray defender’s head, and Wildcats senior Jaycie Bott got past the defense to fire home a shot for the first goal of the game, the first goal allowed by the Murray defense in their four games this season.

Newman said his team worked a lot on applying pressure on offense last week, and it clearly worked. Woods Cross was in attack mode for most of the first 10 minutes in the second half.

In the 58th minute, Murray’s desperation grew even more when a hand-ball penalty inside the goalbox put Woods Cross junior Oakley Anderson on the line for a free shot, which she drilled into the left side for a 2-0 lead.

Playing on a turf football field in 90-degree-plus heat, Murray coach Brady Smith said the conditions were a small factor in what was an otherwise disappointing showing for the Spartans.

“I’m disappointed in the effort and energy we put out,” Smith said. “Woods Cross made some solid plays, but two of the goals were mistakes, and that’s what it comes down to. I want this team to be together at all three levels. We weren’t together at all three levels today.”

Next Up In Sports
High school girls soccer: Tuesday highlights include OT wins for American Fork and Farmington
After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series
Is bar higher for Jaren Hall this season than in 2021?
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger
Tess Blair win 2022 Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie putt on final hole
Zach Wilson and the Jets are in need of a new right tackle. Here’s why