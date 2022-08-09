Zach Wilson and the Jets are in need of a new right tackle. Here’s why

Zach Wilson was among the most-sacked quarterbacks during his rookie NFL season last year — the New York Jets QB was sacked 44 times in 2021 for a loss of 370 yards, tied for most in the league.

After the latest injury news, there are questions the Jets will need to answer to try and keep the same thing from happening to the former BYU quarterback and No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Right tackle Mekhi Becton suffered an “avulsion fracture of the right knee cap,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, and is likely done for the season.

Becton, the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft, suffered a knee injury in the team’s 2021 opener that kept him out the rest of the season.

His latest injury came Monday during the team’s second play of practice, according to CBS Sports.

While not going as far as confirming he is indeed out for the season, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday he is “just sick for Mekhi.”

“From my understanding, he’s getting a second evaluation tomorrow,” Saleh told reporters Tuesday. “Still doesn’t look good. Obviously, all the information is out there for everyone to read. It’s probably the inevitable, but, like I said earlier, I’m just sick for Mekhi.”

Now, that leaves the Jets looking for answers at the right tackle position. According to the New York Post, they’ll likely be relying on some combination of Chuma Edoga, Max Mitchell and Conor McDermott, and perhaps free agent Duane Brown — the veteran reportedly visited the Jets, per NBC Sports.

“We love Mekhi,” Saleh said, per the Post. “We appreciate everything he’s done and his ride is not over. His story’s not over and he’s got full support of this organization.”