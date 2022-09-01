Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

Why season opener at South Florida feels like a homecoming for BYU’s Pepe Tanuvasa

Cougar linebacker served a church mission in Tampa before his freshman season at Navy

By  Jay Drew
SHARE Why season opener at South Florida feels like a homecoming for BYU’s Pepe Tanuvasa
BYU Cougars linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa hurries UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) during the Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

BYU Cougars linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa hurries UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The BYU linebacker served church mission in the Tampa area and is looking forward to trip to Florida this week.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa says he “cannot wait” to get to Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

But his excitement has little to do with the Cougars’ 2 p.m. MDT game against South Florida at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BYU TV

Cougars on the air


No. 25 BYU (0-0)

at South Florida (0-0)

Saturday, 2 p.m. MDT

Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Tanuvasa is a fifth-year senior from Oregon who transferred to BYU from Navy after his freshman season at the academy. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tampa before playing for Navy.

“This will be our first opportunity to go back and man, I couldn’t be more excited,” Tanuvasa said Tuesday. “I am a little bummed, though. A lot of the people I (kept in touch with) aren’t living there any more, so I won’t be able to see them. But it will be nice being back in the area again.”

Tanuvasa’s parents — Michael and Tamara — will make the trip, but his wife, Kazna, won’t. That’s because Kazna Tanuvasa is a member of Utah Valley University’s volleyball team and will be playing in matches Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Orem. Kazna isn’t just any volleyball player, however. She became UVU’s all-time kills leader last week against Kansas, notching No. 1,601 to surpass Kayli Doxey’s 12-year-old mark.

“She’s the best athlete in the family.” — BYU linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa on his wife, Kazna, the all-time kills leader in UVU volleyball history

“She’s the best athlete in the family,” Pepe often says of his wife, who was known as Kazna Tarawhiti when she prepped at Pleasant Grove High.

When BYU played at South Florida in 2019, a 27-23 Bulls win, Tanuvasa didn’t go because he was sitting out that year due to then-applicable NCAA transfer rules. He didn’t play in BYU’s 35-27 victory over USF last year because he was injured, but he remembers the scouting report.

“We know a lot of transfers came in, and some left. We know they are a great team,” he said. “They have a great head coach, and some great new (coordinators). … We know we are going to have a lot thrown at us.”

As was detailed by the Deseret News during camp, Tanuvasa played defensive end last year but is now star Keenan Pili’s chief backup at middle linebacker.

“Yeah, it has been like riding a bike,” Tanuvasa said of returning to linebacker, the position he played in 2020 before getting injured. “The body is feeling great, and I am losing some of the weight (put on when he moved to DE). I love being under coach (Kevin) Clune, with all his experience.”

Related

He said linebackers such as Pili, Payton Wilgar, Ben Bywater and Jackson Kaufusi have made the transition easier. Those LBs will be responsible for keeping USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon in check. Bohanon guided Baylor to a 38-24 win over BYU last year before transferring to South Florida and winning the starting job.

“He is a great quarterback, as we saw last year,” Tanuvasa said. “He’s a great runner, so it is going to be an awesome challenge, going against him.”

Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said the move back to his former position has gone well for Tanuvasa

“He is a guy that has the ability to drop, but also the ability to rush, so Pepe brings us different strengths in different ways. We need him at Mike backer this fall, so that’s why we moved him.”

Next Up In BYU sports
Who’s the best college quarterback in Utah?
Who will be BYU’s rising star in 2022?
How this former receiver made his way onto BYU’s depth chart at running back
What’s happened in the brief series between BYU and South Florida?
Cougars’ final schedule as an independent is loaded with landmines
BYU’s defense must set tone vs. South Florida — and all season long