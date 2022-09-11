Facebook Twitter
What Baylor nation said about their experience at the home of future Big 12 rival BYU

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU fans cheer after the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) was ruled inbounds as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU and Baylor put on a show late Saturday night, showing what kind of rivalry fun could be in store for the two teams once the Cougars join the Big 12 Conference next season.

BYU ultimately prevailed 26-20 in a double-overtime thriller, though the Bears had several chances to earn the road win at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

From fans to the media, those from Baylor nation shared their thoughts and impressions about visiting BYU on the one-year anniversary of the announcement that the Cougars — along with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — would be joining the Big 12. 

Here’s a sampling.

