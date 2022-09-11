What Baylor nation said about their experience at the home of future Big 12 rival BYU

BYU and Baylor put on a show late Saturday night, showing what kind of rivalry fun could be in store for the two teams once the Cougars join the Big 12 Conference next season.

BYU ultimately prevailed 26-20 in a double-overtime thriller, though the Bears had several chances to earn the road win at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

From fans to the media, those from Baylor nation shared their thoughts and impressions about visiting BYU on the one-year anniversary of the announcement that the Cougars — along with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — would be joining the Big 12.

Here’s a sampling.

Hate the way it ended for my Bears, but what an environment and what great hosts. Congrats @BYUfootball. Looking forward to hosting you again in McLane. pic.twitter.com/ucOjwX6cxY — Chris Yount (@chrisyount) September 11, 2022

we can joke all day about BYU & their rules but end of the day, 65k cougars showed up for war. I go to every home & away game. I've been to every big 12 stadium. BYU fans understood the assignment & it pisses me off. Not cuz they beat us but cuz want that in Waco so badly — T-REX (@T_REX1991) September 11, 2022

Never leave until the last whistle!



Baylor Nation....tonight we witnessed what home field advantage is. Loud fans causing false starts. When we say be loud, It matters! We aren't just saying it to say it. BYU knows how to support. Time to be big time Baylor. See you vs TX State pic.twitter.com/WbdJclXPIJ — T-REX (@T_REX1991) September 11, 2022

Always a pleasure, friends. Fantastic game! Best of luck this season, see you soon! 🤝 — BYU (@BYU) September 11, 2022

I’ve seen college football games in dozens of stadia across the U.S., and I can say without reservation that BYU’s fans and game presentation are the best I’ve ever experienced. Massive home field advantage. Hats off, Cougars. You’re a class act. — cfadal (@cfadal) September 11, 2022

fine, it’s the best view in college football. pic.twitter.com/tuPt5FasEX — locked on baylor drake c. toll (@drakectoll) September 10, 2022

Thank you and your fans for the hospitality! — ODB🐻 (@OurDailyBears) September 11, 2022