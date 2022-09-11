Here are the highest and lowest votes BYU and Utah got in this week’s AP Top 25 poll

Each week of the college football season (and the college basketball season in a few months, for that matter), individual ballots that comprise the AP Top 25 poll are made public so everyone can see who voted which team in which slot.

On Sunday, both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars were in the poll, although they moved different directions despite both winning.

The Cougars jumped from No. 21 to No. 12 after beating then-No. 9 Baylor, while the Utes dropped a spot from No. 14 to No. 15 despite dominating the SUU Thunderbirds and seeing multiple teams around them lose.

But how high and low did BYU and Utah get on any individual ballot?

Perhaps it comes as no surprise that the Cougars got the highest votes between the two teams, with two voters — Sports on Earth’s Matt Brown and Syracuse Media Group’s Nate Mink — slotting them all the way up at No. 6.

Mink had voted BYU the highest out of all 63 voters last week at No. 12.

In all, the Cougars got 19 votes in the top 10, with four at No. 7, three at No. 8, four at No. 9 and six at No. 10.

Eight people voted BYU No. 11 and 11 people voted it No. 12.

After not being in the Top 25 at all on 12 ballots last week, the Cougars were on all 63 this week, and the lowest they got voted was at No. 19 by one voter, Stephen Hargis of the Chattanooga Times-Free Press in Tennessee.

As for the Utes, the highest they got voted was one person — Jack Ebling of WSYM in Lansing, Michigan — slotting them at No. 7.

Utah got eight votes in the top 10 — one each at Nos. 8 and 9 and five at No. 10 — down from 11 last week.

Except for one voter, the lowest the Utes got voted was No. 23, by Tom D’Angelo of The Palm Beach Post in Florida.

That one voter, who did not put Utah in his top 25 at all? Hargis.

