Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports Brigham Young

The message of gratitude BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd shared after the Cougars’ win over Baylor

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Jake Oldroyd (39) kicks an extra point as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars kicker Jake Oldroyd became a central figure in the Cougars’ double overtime upset victory over the Baylor Bears on Saturday night, as he twice missed rather close field goal attempts that would have given BYU the win earlier, but then was consoled by quarterback Jaren Hall postgame in a moment that has gone viral.

On Sunday afternoon, Oldroyd took to Twitter to express gratitude for the kindness he has received despite his struggles and optimism moving forward.

“Thanks everyone for all of the love and support,” Oldroyd wrote. “My brothers had my back last night. Next game. Next kick.”

Oldroyd, who is still just a junior despite joining the BYU program in 2016, missed a 35-yard attempt at the end of regulation, and then he missed a 37-yard attempt in the first overtime period (which came after Baylor’s Isaiah Hankins missed a 43-yard attempt that would have given the Bears the win).

Related

Oldroyd, who is from Southlake, Texas, about two hours away from the Baylor campus in Waco, had made two field goals on the night previous to the two misses.

“We believe in Jake,” Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake said after the game. “We love him and support him … No one is hurting more than him right now. We had to remind him we won the game.”

Running back Lopini Katoa added, “There is no bad talk on Jake Oldroyd.”

