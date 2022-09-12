Who doesn’t love Olive Garden? Here’s how to make copycat breadsticks

It’s no secret — Olive Garden breadsticks are iconic. These buttery, garlicky breadsticks remind people of their childhood and are frequently the subject of public discourse. So, the question remains: how do you make Olive Garden breadsticks?

if I were Taylor’s event manager I’d host a Swiftie midnights release sleepover at an Olive Garden with unlimited breadsticks in honor of este. this is why I am not on her team 💀 — katie of holiday house 🕰 (@marvelousthyme) September 5, 2022

Olive Garden breadsticks copycat recipe

Did you know that Olive Garden’s breadsticks are vegan? While most famous dishes from this chain involve dairy or meat, the breadsticks do not. The base of this copycat recipe comes from Spiced, but I modified it slightly to come closer to Olive Garden’s recipe.

Breadsticks



2 1 ⁄ 4 teaspoons instant dry yeast.

⁄ teaspoons instant dry yeast. 4 1 ⁄ 4 cups bread flour OR all-purpose flour (I think bread flour is better).

⁄ cups bread flour OR all-purpose flour (I think bread flour is better). 2 tablespoons vegetable oil.

2 tablespoons sugar (don’t leave this out).

1 1⁄ 4 cups + 2 tablespoons water.

Garlic topping



3 tablespoons margarine melted.

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon kosher salt.

⁄ teaspoon kosher salt. 1⁄ 2 teaspoon garlic powder.

Take a mixing bowl and add all of the breadstick ingredients except water. Mix until combined. Add the water, pouring it in little by little until the dough comes together. If you live at a higher altitude, you might need a little extra water (I always do). Knead the dough either by hand or using a mixer until smooth. Lightly flour your countertop and divide up the dough into sixteen equal pieces. Form the dough into breadsticks. Put the breadsticks on a couple of parchment lined baking sheets. Cover with a cloth and let rise in a warm place. Here’s my bread rising hack: 1. I wet a cloth and then wring it out, 2. I heat up a microwave safe bowl of water until steaming in the microwave and 3. I put the bowl in the oven with the bread (covered with the now damp cloth). This works like magic. Remove the breadsticks from the oven (and the bowl!) and then preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Bake the breadsticks for 13-15 minutes. While breadsticks bake, melt your margarine (stovetop method works great) and let cool slightly. Whisk in garlic powder and salt. Remove breadsticks from oven and then brush them with the margarine mix. Serve immediately.

Soup and dipping sauce copycat recipes

Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

I made this recipe myself when I wanted the famous soup from Olive Garden, but didn’t have time to go there. Here’s what you’ll need:



2 stalks of celery diced.

1 ⁄ 2 white onion diced.

⁄ white onion diced. 1 cup shredded carrots.

12 ounces chicken breast cooked and chopped.

3 teaspoons garlic minced.

1 tablespoon thyme.

1 teaspoon oregano.

1.5 cups spinach (I typically use frozen, but defrost it and drain it first).

1 cup half and half.

1 cup cream.

4 cups chicken broth.

16 ounces potato gnocchi.

pepper and salt to taste.

1 or 2 tablespoons olive oil.