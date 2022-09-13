One of Utah State’s best wide receivers is out for the rest of the season

The hits keep coming for Utah State football.

Three days removed from a historic 35-7 loss to Weber State, Utah State has now lost one of its best wide receivers for the remainder of the 2022 college football season.

Junior slot receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen, formerly of Timpview High, announced the news Tuesday night via social media, writing on Instagram, “In the end, the only thing that truly matters is that we Trust in God and in His plan for each one of us. I Love Him through it all. Sadly, my season has come to an end due to a knee injury. Aggie Nation, I’ll be back.”

Entering the season, Van Leeuwen was expected to be one of the Aggies’ key playmakers, alongside fellow wide receivers Justin McGriff and Brian Cobbs.

“Kyle Van Leeuwen in the slot position has a chance to step in, and there are big shoes to fill with (Brandon) Bowling and DT (Thompkins) graduating,” Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson said, leading into the Aggies’ season opener against UConn.

Through three games this season, Van Leeuwen recorded eight receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, trailing only McGriff and Cobbs in productivity.

Van Leeuwen’s best performance came in Utah State’s victory against UConn, when he had three receptions for 54 yards and a score.

Without Van Leeuwen, Utah State will turn to NyNy Davis and Terrell Vaughn at slot receiver.

Of the two, Vaughn has been the more productive thus far this season.

The JUCO transfer has five catches for 53 yards this year and scored Utah State’s only touchdown in the loss to the Wildcats, on a 100-yard kick return.