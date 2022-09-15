San Diego State and Utah meet again on Saturday. Here’s a look at the series history

Once conference foes in the Mountain West Conference and Western Athletic Conference, Utah and San Diego State will face off on Saturday for the second time since the Utes left the Mountain West for the Pac-12 in 2011.
Here’s a look at the series history between the two schools.
- The Utes and Aztecs played 18 times as members of the WAC from 1978 to 1998. In that time, Utah went 7-10-1 against San Diego State.
- As members of the MWC, Utah and SDSU played 12 times. Utah fared better against SDSU in the MWC, posting a 10-2 record against SDSU.
- Perhaps Utah’s most memorable win against SDSU came in 2010. Ranked No. 25 at the time, after losing to TCU and Notre Dame in the weeks leading up to the game, Utah trailed by 10 on the road heading into the fourth quarter after a 90-yard touchdown pass from SDSU quarterback Ryan Lindley to Vincent Brown. Utah would take the lead, and win the game, on a blocked punt by Greg Bird, which set up the game-winning rushing touchdown by Eddie Wide.
- Utah is looking to avenge last season’s 33-31 3OT loss at SDSU. Ute quarterback Charlie Brewer was pulled during the game, and Cam Rising led the Utes back in the fourth quarter with two touchdown passes to send the game to overtime. After the Utes and Aztecs traded touchdowns in OT, both kickers missed field goals in the second overtime. SDSU scored in the third overtime on a “Philly Special” caught by quarterback Lucas Johnson, and Utah’s 3OT touchdown was overturned, giving the Aztecs the win.