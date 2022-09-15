“The Chosen,” a popular Christian show that chronicles the life of Jesus Christ, has had a wildly popular first two seasons. When does “The Chosen” Season 3 come out? Here’s everything we know.

Driving the news: According to director Dallas Jenkins, “The Chosen” Season 3 is on the horizon.



Jenkins says he wants his show to continue to honor God, per the Deseret News. “When I sit in front of the blank page for Season 3 ... the blank page just wants me to make sure I continue the work I’ve been doing to honor God and the scriptures.”

As the Deseret News reported, it’s likely that “The Chosen” Season 3 will premier later this year.

What they’re saying: “The Chosen” is “one of the highest crowdfunded media projects in history,” per the Deseret News. Jenkins created “The Chosen” after a “huge career failure.”



“I thought, ‘A multiseason show gives you that time to really get to know the people who followed Jesus and get to know Jesus even better,’” Jenkins explained. “That was the idea I had.”

“It’s just that I was in this ‘loaves and fishes’ position. Loaves and fishes, man, like, I’m just here to do what God has in front of me,” Jenkins continued.

Details: Per the Deseret News, “The Chosen” Season 3 started filming in April of this year.



“The Chosen” released a few videos while filming Season 3, giving fans insight and behind-the-scene looks into what to expect for the next season.

While Season 3 isn’t out yet, you can watch the first two seasons of “The Chosen” for free at AngelStudios.com.

What it’s rated and why: According to Dove.org, “The Chosen” is best for kids 12 and older.

