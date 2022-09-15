Early visit from Arizona, road game at BYU and showdown with TCU at Vivint Arena highlight Runnin’ Utes’ 2022-23 schedule

The University of Utah’s men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season has been finalized with Thursday’s release of the Pac-12 schedule.

The schedule includes two early December conference games, as Utah will host Arizona on Dec. 1 and travel to Washington State on Dec. 4.

Utah went 11-20 overall last year in coach Craig Smith’s first season at the helm. The team was 4-16 in Pac-12 play.

After returning to nonconference play in late December, the Utes will repeat last year’s pattern of playing a couple of games after the Christmas break away from the Huntsman Center.

They will play at Cal on Dec. 29 and at Stanford on Dec. 31; last year, the Utes opened the new year by playing at Oregon State and Oregon.

Utah opens Year 2 in the Smith era by facing nearby Westminster College in an exhibition game at the Huntsman Center on Nov. 2. The Utes’ first official game is against LIU in the Huntsman Center on Nov. 7.

Just before Christmas, the Utes end their nonconference slate with a couple of tough contests: at rival BYU on Dec. 17, and then a rematch with the Big 12’s TCU at Vivint Arena in downtown Salt Lake City.

BYU and TCU dropped the Utes last year in SLC and Fort Worth, Texas, respectively.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in February, but the Utes will be on the road facing Arizona on Feb. 16 and Arizona State on Feb. 18.

The Pac-12 Tournament is scheduled for March 8-11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Utah men’s basketball schedule, 2022-23

Nov. 2 — vs. Westminster (exhibition)

Nov. 7 — vs. LIU

Nov. 14 — vs. Idaho State

Nov. 17 — vs. Sam Houston State

Nov. 21 — vs. Georgia Tech at Fort Myers, Florida

Nov. 23 — vs. Mississippi State or Marquette, Fort Myers, Florida

Nov. 26 — vs. St. Thomas

Dec. 1 — vs. Arizona

Dec. 4 — at Washington State

Dec. 8 — vs. Jacksonville State

Dec. 13 — vs. UTSA

Dec. 17 — at BYU

Dec. 21 — vs. TCU at Vivint Arena, SLC

Dec. 29 — at Cal

Dec. 31 — at Stanford

Jan. 5 — vs. Oregon State

Jan. 7 — vs. Oregon

Jan. 12 — at UCLA

Jan. 14 — at USC

Jan. 19 — vs. Washington State

Jan. 21 — vs. Washington

Jan. 26 — at Oregon State

Jan. 28 — at Oregon

Feb. 2 — vs. Stanford

Feb. 5 — vs. Cal

Feb. 11 — vs. Colorado

Feb. 16 — at Arizona

Feb. 18 — at Arizona State

Feb. 23 — vs. UCLA

Feb. 25 — vs. USC

March 4 — at Colorado

March 8-11 — Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas

