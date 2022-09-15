Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 
University of Utah College Basketball Sports

Early visit from Arizona, road game at BYU and showdown with TCU at Vivint Arena highlight Runnin’ Utes’ 2022-23 schedule

Utah went 4-16 in the Pac-12 last season in coach Craig Smith’s inaugural season and is looking to improve upon that with an upgraded roster in 2022-23

By  Jay Drew
SHARE Early visit from Arizona, road game at BYU and showdown with TCU at Vivint Arena highlight Runnin’ Utes’ 2022-23 schedule
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots over Washington Huskies forward Nate Roberts (1).

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson shoots during first-round Pac-12 tournament game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Utes released their 2022-23 schedule Thursday, which includes a Dec. 17 game at BYU.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The University of Utah’s men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season has been finalized with Thursday’s release of the Pac-12 schedule.

The schedule includes two early December conference games, as Utah will host Arizona on Dec. 1 and travel to Washington State on Dec. 4.

Utah went 11-20 overall last year in coach Craig Smith’s first season at the helm. The team was 4-16 in Pac-12 play.

After returning to nonconference play in late December, the Utes will repeat last year’s pattern of playing a couple of games after the Christmas break away from the Huntsman Center.

Related

They will play at Cal on Dec. 29 and at Stanford on Dec. 31; last year, the Utes opened the new year by playing at Oregon State and Oregon.

Utah opens Year 2 in the Smith era by facing nearby Westminster College in an exhibition game at the Huntsman Center on Nov. 2. The Utes’ first official game is against LIU in the Huntsman Center on Nov. 7.

Just before Christmas, the Utes end their nonconference slate with a couple of tough contests: at rival BYU on Dec. 17, and then a rematch with the Big 12’s TCU at Vivint Arena in downtown Salt Lake City.

BYU and TCU dropped the Utes last year in SLC and Fort Worth, Texas, respectively.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in February, but the Utes will be on the road facing Arizona on Feb. 16 and Arizona State on Feb. 18.

The Pac-12 Tournament is scheduled for March 8-11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Utah men’s basketball schedule, 2022-23

Nov. 2 — vs. Westminster (exhibition)

Nov. 7 — vs. LIU

Nov. 14 — vs. Idaho State

Nov. 17 — vs. Sam Houston State

Nov. 21 — vs. Georgia Tech at Fort Myers, Florida

Nov. 23 — vs. Mississippi State or Marquette, Fort Myers, Florida

Nov. 26 — vs. St. Thomas

Dec. 1 — vs. Arizona

Dec. 4 — at Washington State

Dec. 8 — vs. Jacksonville State

Dec. 13 — vs. UTSA

Dec. 17 — at BYU

Dec. 21 — vs. TCU at Vivint Arena, SLC

Dec. 29 — at Cal

Dec. 31 — at Stanford

Jan. 5 — vs. Oregon State

Jan. 7 — vs. Oregon

Jan. 12 — at UCLA

Jan. 14 — at USC

Jan. 19 — vs. Washington State

Jan. 21 — vs. Washington

Jan. 26 — at Oregon State

Jan. 28 — at Oregon

Feb. 2 — vs. Stanford

Feb. 5 — vs. Cal

Feb. 11 — vs. Colorado

Feb. 16 — at Arizona

Feb. 18 — at Arizona State

Feb. 23 — vs. UCLA

Feb. 25 — vs. USC

March 4 — at Colorado

March 8-11 — Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas

Next Up In University of Utah
‘We’ll have our hands full’: Can No. 14 Utes contain SDSU’s vaunted run game?
What Eric Weddle thinks the NCAA got wrong when it comes to NIL
Why Utes’ blowout win over SUU was a game of firsts — and so ‘invaluable’
San Diego State and Utah meet again on Saturday. Here’s a look at the series history
Eric Weddle on ‘fairy-tale’ ending of NFL career — and where he thinks Utes program is headed
Red and Blue recruits: These BYU, Utah and USU commits had big weeks, but a future Cougar topped them all