Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 16, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
A fan in the Utah Utes student section boos the officials during a game against the SUU Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City.

A fan in the Utah Utes student section boos the officials during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

San Diego State (1-1) at No. 14 Utah (1-1)

  • Kickoff: Saturday, 8 p.m. MDT
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Radio: KALL 700
  • Live stream: Watch ESPN
  • Series: Utah leads 17-13-1. 
  • Weather: Temperatures in the 60s with a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes are looking for their ninth-consecutive home victory. With a win, Utah would record its 300th all-time victory over Mountain West Conference opponents. The Utes are 28-4 — and 19-0 at Rice-Eccles Stadium — in regular season nonconference games since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. 

For SDSU: Last year’s 33-31 triple-overtime victory over Utah snapped a five-game losing streak to the Utes. It was the Aztecs’ first win over Utah since 2005. Before last year’s game, the two programs had not met since 2010. 

What to watch for

Utah is a three-touchdown favorite over San Diego State. The Utes will be looking to avenge last year’s 33-31 loss in Carson, California. In that game, quarterback Cam Rising replaced Charlie Brewer and gave Utah a much-needed spark and Rising ended up leading the Utes to their first Pac-12 title.

The Aztecs rank No. 4 nationally in rushing offense. They ran for 380 yards last week in a 38-7 victory over Idaho State. This marks SDSU’s first road game of the season. 

Key player

AP21342059581937.jpg

San Diego State running back Jordan Byrd carries the ball against Utah State Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Carson, Calif.

John McCoy, Associated Press

Jordan Byrd, running back/return specialist San Diego State: The senior is a dangerous playmaker. Byrd returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown and he recorded a 53-yard touchdown run last week against Idaho State. 

Quotable

“It just seemed like we were way out of sync in that game. It was not a good experience. We just didn’t play well. After the outcome, moving forward, it turned out to be a change in our season because of the quarterback change and we went with Cam the rest of the way. It ended up being a pretty good year.”

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham 

“I know one thing — we want to go out, and play well. We want to compete and we want to win.”

— SDSU coach Brady Hoke

Next up

Utah visits Arizona State next Saturday.  

San Diego State hosts Toledo next Saturday. 

Utes schedule

Sept. 3 — Florida 29, Utah 26

Sept. 10 — Utah 73, Southern Utah 7

Sept. 17 — vs. San Diego State (8 p.m., ESPN2)

Sept. 24 — at Arizona State (8:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Oct. 1 — vs. Oregon State (TBD)

Oct. 5 — vs. Arizona (TBD)

Oct. 15 — vs. USC (TBD)

Oct. 27 — at Washington State (8 p.m., FS1)

Nov. 5 — vs. Arizona (TBD)

Nov. 12 — vs. Stanford (TBD)

Nov. 19 — at Oregon (TBD)

Nov. 26 — at Colorado (TBD) 

All times MT

Next Up In University of Utah
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham wants to see the receivers be ‘more explosive’
Why Britain Covey’s best play in his NFL debut may have been a fair catch
‘Unfinished business’: Can No. 14 Utah avenge last year’s ‘bitter’ loss to San Diego State?
National experts make their picks for BYU-Oregon and Utah-San Diego State. Who’s favored?
BYU women’s volleyball needed a win. The Cougars got one against rival Utah
‘We’ll have our hands full’: Can No. 14 Utes contain SDSU’s vaunted run game?