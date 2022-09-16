Bear goes shopping in viral video

A video of a bear in a store has gone viral on TikTok. It has 696,500 likes so far and has been stitched 27,100 times.

In the viral video, a bear is seen in a convenience store. The bear takes some products off the shelves (it’s tricky to identify exactly what they are) and the bear carries them in its mouth. Then, the bear opens the door with its paw and leaves the store.

The video has text that says, “When shoplifting’s illegal but you’re literally a bear.” The caption of the video says, “Have a great night sir.”

This shoplifting bear went viral on the account “Animals Doing Things.”

But this bear is not the only animal who “commits crimes” on TikTok.

Another TikTok account called “Dexter the Balancing Dog” features Dexter, a yellow lab. He often wears hats and in one video, he is wearing a thinking cap (no, really, the hat says “thinking cap”). The text on the video says, “Today is Saturday which means Dexter gets to shoplift. It is his favorite misdemeanor.”

Dexter grabs a bone from a bin and then carries it out in his mouth. He walks out of the store and looks happily at his owner. One of the comments reads, “WHOOP WHOOP THATS THE SOUND OF THE POLICE.”

The creator behind “Dexter the Balancing Dog” replied, “Dexter pleads the fifth!”