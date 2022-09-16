Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 16, 2022 | 
Politics Utah Education

Where does Utah rank on education freedom?

In a new Heritage Foundation study, the state did well on taxpayer spending, but less well on transparency

By  Suzanne Bates Suzanne Bates
SHARE Where does Utah rank on education freedom?
A third grade classroom at Parkview Elementary School is pictured in Salt Lake City on Sept. 8, 2020.

A third grade classroom at Parkview Elementary School is pictured in Salt Lake City on Sept. 8, 2020. Utah came in at number 11 in a new 50-state ranking on education freedom.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah came in at No. 11 in a new 50-state ranking on education freedom. The state did well in the rankings for keeping spending low relative to students’ test scores, but got dinged for policies like not providing more alternative pathways for potential teachers to get their certification to teach in the classroom. 

The rankings were produced by the Heritage Foundation in its first ever “Education Freedom Report Card,” as the think tank tries to prod states to adopt more conservative education policies. Heritage based its rankings on factors like a state’s commitment to school choice, whether a state respects parental rights and if taxpayers get a good return on investment for public money spent on students. 

The states receiving top marks were Florida, Arizona and Idaho, while New Jersey, New York and the District of Columbia came in at the bottom of the rankings.  

On its state “report card,” Utah was recognized for generally respecting “the autonomy of homeschoolers,” and for allowing parents some choice between district, charter, and private schools, but the study said Utah could do more to expand its private school choice options. 

Utah should also give parents more information about what is being taught in schools, the study said. 

Heritage is using the rankings to advocate for states to adopt policies that they say would advance educational freedom — like giving teachers alternative pathways to certification, rather than through traditional college education programs, and giving parents more control over where their children attend school, including the use of public dollars for private school tuition. 

The think tank also wants states to prohibit the use of critical race theory-based teaching, and to cut back on the number of administrative positions in schools and districts, including diversity personnel. 

Next Up In Politics
Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and the Senate’s battle over same-sex marriage
What are Republicans saying about the 15-week abortion bill in the Senate?
Opinion: Does Utah have its own kind of conservatism?
Political debate roils South Carolina after university cancels BYU women’s basketball games
Opinion: ‘Democrats are not my enemies.’ The problem with the politics of power
Why has child poverty in U.S. fallen dramatically in 25 years?