BYU will reportedly be without these players against Oregon

BYU will again be without wide receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney for the Cougars’ game against Oregon, BYU Sports Nation reported, noting that defensive linemen Tyler Batty and Earl Tuioti-Mariner will also miss the game.

According to BYU Sports Nation, BYU will be down two defensive linemen and two receivers today; Tyler Batty, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney will not play. Cougars go into Autzen against No. 25 Ducks fairly shorthanded today. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) September 17, 2022

Nacua — who is in a walking boot, per the Deseret News’ Jay Drew — missed BYU’s game against Baylor last week after injuring his ankle in the team’s opener, while Romney (kidney) has yet to play this season.

Batty suffered an abdominal strain during BYU’s 26-20 win over Baylor last week.

Drew reported that Romney may not be cleared to play until the Cougars’ game against the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 8.

Gunner Romney (kidney) didn’t make the trip. I’m hearing he might not be cleared until the Notre Dame game. https://t.co/7ynPrDCF1X — Jay Drew (@drewjay) September 17, 2022

With Nacua and Romney sidelined last week, redshirt freshman wide receiver Chase Roberts had a breakout performance with eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown in the win over then-No. 9 Baylor.

