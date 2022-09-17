Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 17, 2022 
BYU will reportedly be without these players against Oregon

Receiver Gunner Romney has yet to play this season.

BYU will again be without wide receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney for the Cougars’ game against Oregon, BYU Sports Nation reported, noting that defensive linemen Tyler Batty and Earl Tuioti-Mariner will also miss the game.

Nacua — who is in a walking boot, per the Deseret News’ Jay Drew — missed BYU’s game against Baylor last week after injuring his ankle in the team’s opener, while Romney (kidney) has yet to play this season.

Batty suffered an abdominal strain during BYU’s 26-20 win over Baylor last week.

Drew reported that Romney may not be cleared to play until the Cougars’ game against the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 8.

With Nacua and Romney sidelined last week, redshirt freshman wide receiver Chase Roberts had a breakout performance with eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown in the win over then-No. 9 Baylor.

