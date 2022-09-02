High school golf: Lone Peak’s Cooper Jones claims medalist at national tournament

Three Lone Peak golfers finished in the top three of the boys and girls Brophy Rodeo National High School Golf Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz., a two-day tournament that wrapped up on Friday.

For the boys, Cooper Jones claimed medalist honors while teammate Kihei Akina finished third, and for the girls, Lone Peak sophomore Aadyn Long finished tied for second.

The two-day tournament was played at the Grayhawk Golf Club, the site of the NCAA golf championships.

Lone Peak’s boys finished fourth while Corner Canyon’s boys finished fifth. Lone Peak’s girls finished 13th.

Corner Canyon’s boys team had two golfers finish in the top 10 as well, with sophomore Bowen Mauss tying for fourth and senior Zachary Labrum finishing tied for ninth.

Jones ran away with the tournament title, finishing with a five-stroke cushion over Tyler Spielman of Brophy High in Arizona. Jones stole the show in Thursday’s opening round with a 62 and backed it up with a 70 on Friday to finish 12-under.

“Best thing about Cooper, when things are down and the team needs a big push, he delivers. He is an amazing player and person. To win it at 12-under is huge. Kihei Akina won it last year at 11-under,” said Lone Peak coach Derek Farr.

Akina finished at 4-under after shooting 70 both days.

Corner Canyon’s Mauss shot a 67 on Friday after a 75 on Thursday to vault into the top four.

For the girls, Long secured her spot as runner-up as she shot a 2-under 70 following a 1-over 73 on Thursday. She finished just two shots behind the leader.

