Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 
Brothers in arms: Reid siblings helping bolster Utes’ defense

Karene Reid’s interception and ensuing score served as ‘the dagger’ against SDSU, according to Kyle Whittingham

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Utah defensive end Gabe Reid pumps up the Utah fans during game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Reid, and his younger brother Karene, were both valuable contributors in the Utes’ win over the Aztecs.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Two of Utah’s top three tacklers in last Saturday’s 35-7 victory over San Diego State were the Reid brothers. 

Defensive end Gabe Reid collected seven tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry against the Aztecs. 

Linebacker Karene Reid added four tackles, a half-sack and an interception with a 13-yard return. 

“I was responsible for the running back,” Karene said of his pick. “I read the quarterback’s eyes and was lucky enough to be in that position.”

That interception in the third quarter led to a touchdown drive for the Utes, which propelled them to a 28-0 advantage. 

That interception and ensuing score served as “the dagger” against SDSU, coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Karene said playing with his older brother has been “super special. It’s hard to put into words but when I see him doing well, and I’m sure when he sees me doing well, it’s indescribable.”

Gabe Reid transferred to Utah after spending the past four seasons at Stanford.

With the Cardinal, Gabe played in 42 games with 24 starts. He tallied 167 tackles from 2018-21. Last season, he recorded a career-high 10 tackles against Arizona State and had his first career interception against Oregon. He was a Pac-12 All-Academic honoree in 2018.

During fall camp, Gabe explained why he transferred.

“I would say it’s home. That’s the first thing, just being able to come home and play with my brother,” he said. “But Utah as a program, I really love that they’re defensive-minded.

“They’re known for playing tough, gritty defense. Rushing the passer while getting after the quarterback is something that I pride myself on. That’s something I definitely want to showcase in my last year of college football.”

Gabe and Karene are the sons of Spencer and Marieta Reid. Spencer played at BYU, as did Gabe and Karene’s uncles Gabe and Adney. 

Gabe Reid, who hails from American Fork, played at Timpview High under Cary Whittingham, the brother of Kyle Whittingham.

“Looking back at it, had I not committed to Stanford, I would have come here to Utah,” Gabe said. “It’s kind of cool that it’s been able to come full circle, to have myself end up back here and playing with my brother.”

AP22248289716317.jpg

Utah linebacker Karene Reid (21) gives chase during game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Reid had an interception against the Aztecs last Saturday, which Utes coach Kyle Whittingham described as “the dagger” in the Utah’s win.

Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

