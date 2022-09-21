The latest bowl predictions for BYU, Utah and Utah State following Week 3 of the season

BYU’s 41-20 loss to Oregon last weekend put a big damper on the Cougars’ bowl hopes for now.

Here’s a look at the latest bowl projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State after Week 3 of the season, which also included the Utes cruising past San Diego State 35-7.

Utah State was on a bye.

*-indicates same projection as last week.

Bowl projections for BYU football after Week 3

Following the lopsided loss to Oregon, the No. 19 Cougars (2-1) lost their two New Year’s Six projections from last week — both USA Today’s Erick Smith and College Football News had them playing in the Cotton Bowl.

BYU’s bowl tie-in this season is linked with ESPN, making it difficult for projectors, particularly early in the year, to narrow down where the Cougars could play in the postseason, as evidenced by the wide variety of predictions this week.

One of the more interesting projected matchups for BYU is the Armed Forces Bowl against Marshall, which upset Notre Dame two weeks ago.

Up next for the Cougars is a home game against former WAC and MWC rival Wyoming.

Bowl projections for Utah football after Week 3

Not a single projection changed from last week for No. 13 Utah (2-1), after the Utes soundly beat San Diego State.

That could be the way it stays for now, as Utah next plays at 1-2 Arizona State in the Sun Devils’ first game since firing Herm Edwards.

The most popular projection for Utah continues to be playing in the Rose Bowl against Michigan, with a matchup against Baylor in the Alamo Bowl another possibility.

There will be some more clarity in the Pac-12 race after Utah plays at ASU, as the Utes face Oregon State, UCLA and USC in consecutive weeks.

Bowl projections for Utah State football after Week 3

Last week, two of the seven bowl projections used for this weekly update had the Aggies (1-2) making a bowl game.

After the bye week, though, none of these projections included Utah State.

It’s the first time this season there were no bowl projections for the Aggies.

Up next for Utah State is a home game against UNLV.