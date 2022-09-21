The latest bowl predictions for BYU, Utah and Utah State following Week 3 of the season
How much did BYU’s loss change its postseason outlook? Meanwhile, the Utes’ win over SDSU didn’t change anything
BYU’s 41-20 loss to Oregon last weekend put a big damper on the Cougars’ bowl hopes for now.
Here’s a look at the latest bowl projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State after Week 3 of the season, which also included the Utes cruising past San Diego State 35-7.
Utah State was on a bye.
*-indicates same projection as last week.
Bowl projections for BYU football after Week 3
- Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: New Mexico Bowl, vs. San Jose State.
- Mark Schlabach, ESPN: First Responder Bowl, vs. Memphis.
- Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Birmingham Bowl, vs. Virginia Tech.
- Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Armed Forces Bowl, vs. Cincinnati.*
- Erick Smith, USA Today: Frisco Bowl, vs. Coastal Carolina.
- College Football News: Frisco Bowl, vs. Houston.
- Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Armed Forces Bowl, vs. Marshall.
Following the lopsided loss to Oregon, the No. 19 Cougars (2-1) lost their two New Year’s Six projections from last week — both USA Today’s Erick Smith and College Football News had them playing in the Cotton Bowl.
BYU’s bowl tie-in this season is linked with ESPN, making it difficult for projectors, particularly early in the year, to narrow down where the Cougars could play in the postseason, as evidenced by the wide variety of predictions this week.
One of the more interesting projected matchups for BYU is the Armed Forces Bowl against Marshall, which upset Notre Dame two weeks ago.
Up next for the Cougars is a home game against former WAC and MWC rival Wyoming.
Bowl projections for Utah football after Week 3
- Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Rose Bowl, vs. Michigan.*
- Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Alamo Bowl, vs. Baylor.*
- Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Alamo Bowl, vs. Baylor.*
- Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Rose Bowl, vs. Michigan.*
- Erick Smith, USA Today: Rose Bowl, vs. Michigan.*
- College Football News: Rose Bowl, vs. Michigan.*
- Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Cotton Bowl, vs. Cincinnati.*
Not a single projection changed from last week for No. 13 Utah (2-1), after the Utes soundly beat San Diego State.
That could be the way it stays for now, as Utah next plays at 1-2 Arizona State in the Sun Devils’ first game since firing Herm Edwards.
The most popular projection for Utah continues to be playing in the Rose Bowl against Michigan, with a matchup against Baylor in the Alamo Bowl another possibility.
There will be some more clarity in the Pac-12 race after Utah plays at ASU, as the Utes face Oregon State, UCLA and USC in consecutive weeks.
Bowl projections for Utah State football after Week 3
- Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: None.
- Mark Schlabach, ESPN: None.
- Brett McMurphy, Action Network: None.
- Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: None.
- Erick Smith, USA Today: None.
- College Football News: None.
- Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: None.
Last week, two of the seven bowl projections used for this weekly update had the Aggies (1-2) making a bowl game.
After the bye week, though, none of these projections included Utah State.
It’s the first time this season there were no bowl projections for the Aggies.
Up next for Utah State is a home game against UNLV.