Biden speaks to the UN General Assembly — here’s what he said

President Joe Biden addressed the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. This speech comes after the president’s “60 Minutes” interview and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats.

What did Biden talk about at the General Assembly?

Russia and Ukraine

During his address, Biden criticized Putin and defended the rights of Ukraine. According to NPR, during his second address to the General Assembly, Biden said that “Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter.”

Expanding the Security Council

Biden urged the United Nations during his address to expand the permanent members of the Security Council, according to Fox News. As one of the permanent members of the security council, Russia has been able to veto any UN condemnations of the war in Ukraine.

Permanent members like Russia can derail any proposal with their veto power, despite having a majority vote, per the United Nations.

“Members of the U.N. Security Council, including the United States, should consistently uphold and defend the U.N. charter and refrain from using the veto, except in rare, extraordinary situations to ensure the council remains credible and effective,” Biden said.

Will the US support Taiwan?

In his “60 Minutes” interview, Biden said the United States would support Taiwan in the event of an unprecedented attack from China. At the General Assembly, Biden said that the US seeks to “uphold peace and stability” and “remains committed” to the one-China policy, per NBC News.

What did Biden say about Putin’s recent address?

Earlier Wednesday, Putin spoke in a televised address about expanding war efforts and the possible use of nuclear weapons if threats and “nuclear black mail” continue against Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Biden’s previously written address was partially updated to address Putin’s remarks, per The New York Times.

“Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened, but no one threatened Russia and no one other than Russia sought conflict,” Biden said, according to CNN.