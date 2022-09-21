These are the singers Blake Shelton has recruited on ‘The Voice’

A new season of “The Voice” has arrived, with coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani securing artists for their teams.

Here’s a breakdown of the artists that have joined Shelton’s team so far.

Note: This story will be updated each week as new episodes air.

Team Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Kate Kalvach

Kate Kalvach was almost finished singing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” when Shelton, Cabello and Stefani finally turned their chairs for a chance to snag the singer for their teams.

The pop/country artist was the final singer on night one of “The Voice,” but viewers had to wait for night two to see who she ended up picking. Despite Cabello telling the 27-year-old singer that she could be the “secret weapon” on her team, Kalvach, who is from Oklahoma City, ended up going with her first pick: fellow Oklahoman Shelton.

Bryce Leatherwood

After performing Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time” for his blind audition, Bryce Leatherwood ended up with three coaches vying for him: Shelton, Stefani and Legend. Legend complimented the “richness” in Leatherwood’s voice, and Stefani, who is married to Shelton, said she had a deep appreciation for country music despite not being a country artist. In the end, though, the 22-year-old singer from Georgia stuck to his country roots and picked Shelton.

Kevin Hawkins

All four judges turned around for Kevin Hawkins, a middle school piano teacher who performed a jazzy rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” for the blind audition round. Sensing the artist’s similarities to Legend, Stefani used her one and only block of the round to prevent Legend from snagging Hawkins.

“Piano singer who sings Stevie Wonder, and I don’t have a chance to fight for him,” Legend said.

Although Cabello called Hawkins’ performance “flawless,” the singer from Dallas ended up gong with Shelton, who is the one remaining original coach on the show and has the most wins of all the coaches.

Brayden Lape

Brayden Lape, a 15-year-old singer from Michigan, ended up on Shelton’s team by default as the country star was the only coach to turn his chair during the blind audition. But after performing Niall Horan’s “This Town,” Lape admitted that Shelton was his first choice anyway.

Stefani said she regretted not turning for Lape, and said she would “steal” the singer from Shelton’s team if the opportunity emerged later in the season.