Utah State has had UNLV’s number is past meetings. What will happen this week?

On Sept. 24, Utah State football will be at home inside the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium playing host to its first Mountain West Conference opponent of the 2022-23 college football season — the UNLV Rebels.
Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Rebels in previous matchups.
All-time history between Utah State and UNLV football
The Aggies and Rebels met every season from 1983 to 1995 and after four games in the mid-2000s have met nearly every year since 2012.
- The Aggies hold a commanding 18-7 lead in the all-time series, a winning percentage of 72%.
- Utah State has yet to lose to UNLV as a member of the MW, winning three games apiece at home and on the road in six games played.
- The Aggies have only lost to the Rebels three times at home ever, in 1984, 1994 and 2007.
- Of the most games played against an opponent, UNLV comes in at No. 16 in Utah State history and will move into a tie with Nevada this season.