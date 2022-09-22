Red and Blue recruits: BYU’s 4-star tight end commit just broke a record set by an NFL Pro Bowler

Editor’s note: Every week during the 2022 high school football season, Red and Blue Recruits will report on significant performances or storylines in Utah high school football recruiting.

The immediate future of BYU’s tight end position has questions with the news about junior Dallin Holker planning to transfer.

The future at tight end, though, continues to look bright with the program’s top commit in its 2023 recruiting class, Jackson Bowers.

The four-star prospect out of Arizona had another solid game last week in Mountain View’s 34-29 loss to Desert Mountain and broke a school record previously set by a former NFL Pro Bowl tight end.

PSA: Jackson Bowers is hard to tackle #VXLive pic.twitter.com/4AQladkoVM — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) September 16, 2022

Bowers caught six passes for 44 yards in the game, and his fifth catch moved him past Todd Heap for the most career catches by a tight end in Mountain View history, according to Zach Alvira of The East Valley Tribune.

Heap had 87 in his prep career in the late 1990s, per Alvira.

“Right now, in the moment, I don’t really know. I’ll probably get home tonight and it will really sink in,” Bowers told Alvira of breaking the record. “But this is something great. It’s something I’ve been working toward my whole life, and to be able to accomplish it, it’s awesome. I just want to keep setting records here.”

Bowers also had a key block on the Toros’ first touchdown of the night.

Great block by @jackson_bow3rs to spring Jacob Haynes for the score pic.twitter.com/OQpuhoLzhT — Kyle Morgan CATAPULT Southwest Regional Scout (@KyleMorgan_XOS) September 16, 2022

Here’s a look at how other commits to Utah, BYU and Utah State fared during last week’s play.

BYU commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

Leo Pulalasi, ATH, Lakes (Washington): Pulalasi scored three touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving — and had seven carries for 45 yards and two receptions for 90 yards in Lakes’ 33-14 win over Bonney Lake, per Max Preps.

Utah commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

Mateaki Helu, ATH, Stansbury: Helu was impactful on both sides of the ball in Stansbury’s 34-0 win over Tooele.

He rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while adding a 21-yard reception on offense.

Hele also had eight tackles and two sacks on defense.

Roger Alderman, OT, Sonora (California): W, 63-12 over West. No stats recorded.

W, 63-12 over West. No stats recorded. CJ Blocker, CB, New Caney (Texas): W, 14-7 over The Woodlands. Blocker had one tackle and a pass deflection, per Max Preps.

W, 14-7 over The Woodlands. Blocker had one tackle and a pass deflection, per Max Preps. Kainoa Carvalho, WR, Kahuku (Hawaii): L, 34-7 to St. John Bosco (California). Carvalho had 10 receptions for 108 yards, two kickoff returns for 20 yards and completed a 5-yard pass, per Scoring Live.

L, 34-7 to St. John Bosco (California). Carvalho had 10 receptions for 108 yards, two kickoff returns for 20 yards and completed a 5-yard pass, per Scoring Live. Owen Chambliss, LB, Centennial (California): W, 58-15 over Temecula Valley. Chambliss contributed in several defensive categories, finishing with an interception, two tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hurry and a pass deflection, per Max Preps.

W, 58-15 over Temecula Valley. Chambliss contributed in several defensive categories, finishing with an interception, two tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hurry and a pass deflection, per Max Preps. Brock Fonoimoana, S, Kahuku (Hawaii): L, 34-7 to St. John Bosco (California). Fonoimoana had four tackles and an interception, per Scoring Live.

L, 34-7 to St. John Bosco (California). Fonoimoana had four tackles and an interception, per Scoring Live. Randon Fontenette, S, Brazosport (Texas): L, 49-20 to Silsbee. Fontenette completed 9 of 25 passes for 197 yards and two interceptions while also finishing with 18 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns, per Max Preps.

L, 49-20 to Silsbee. Fontenette completed 9 of 25 passes for 197 yards and two interceptions while also finishing with 18 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns, per Max Preps. Johnathan Hall, LB, Katy (Texas): W, 41-20 over Morton Ranch. No stats recorded.

W, 41-20 over Morton Ranch. No stats recorded. Mack Howard, QB, Oxford (Mississippi): W, 43-19 over Lafayette. No stats recorded.

W, 43-19 over Lafayette. No stats recorded. Jo’Laison Landry, DL, C.E. King (Texas): C.E. King did not play last week.

C.E. King did not play last week. Michael Mitchell, RB, Middleburg (Florida): L, 35-20 to Ponte Vedra. Mitchell had 15 carries for 86 yards and two receptions for 77 yards, per Max Preps.

L, 35-20 to Ponte Vedra. Mitchell had 15 carries for 86 yards and two receptions for 77 yards, per Max Preps. Dijon Stanley, ATH, Granada Hills (California): L, 37-22 to Eagle Rock. Stanley had 23 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while also throwing an incomplete pass, per Max Preps. He also had four tackles on defense, was the team’s punter and had a 24-yard kickoff return and 13-yard punt return.

L, 37-22 to Eagle Rock. Stanley had 23 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while also throwing an incomplete pass, per Max Preps. He also had four tackles on defense, was the team’s punter and had a 24-yard kickoff return and 13-yard punt return. Carlos Wilson, ATH, Inderkum (California): L, 14-7 to Yuba City. No stats recorded.

Kobe Boykin, ATH, Orange (California): W, 56-0 over Saddleback. Boykin totaled a team-high 158 yards of offense and two touchdowns, on four carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, as well as a 64-yard touchdown reception, per Max Preps.

Utah State commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

Jaydon Bailey, RB, Steele (Texas): Bailey had a standout game in Steele’s 35-28 victory over Midland Legacy.

