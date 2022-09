High school girls tennis: 5A state tournament pairings unveiled Friday with RPI rankings

Class 5A State Tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: The UHSAA is using RPI rankings to seed the state tournaments for the first time this season. Top eight seeds at each position receive a first-round by.

First singles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

No. 16 Paige Frazier, Bonneville vs. No. 17 Anna Barton, Salem Hills

No. 9 Kaiya Endo, Cottonwood vs. No. 24 Maurlee Luck, Uintah

No. 13 Madison Galbraith, Springville vs. No. 20 Anna Jones, Stansbury

No. 12 Samantha Kiburtz, Highland vs. No. 21 Annie Black, Bountiful

No. 15 Raquel Passey, Alta vs. No. 18 Brooklyn Petersen, Provo

No. 10 Caroline Moon, Lehi vs. No. 23 Paige Reynolds, Mountain View

No. 14 Raimie Hilton, Maple Mountain vs. No. 19 Lila Daines, Wasatch

No. 11 Emily Bown, Viewmont vs. No. 22 Gabby Trejo, Spanish Fork

Second singles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

No. 16 Annalese Baumgardner, Uintah vs. No. 17 Kate Barton, Salem Hills

No. 9 Clare Bradley, Alta vs. No. 24 Lily Scoville, Mountain View

No. 13 Allison Chambers, Provo vs. No. 20 Jane Snow, East

No. 12 Damila Andrade, Hillcrest vs. No. 21 Meg Butler, Stansbury

No. 15 Sadie DeSpain, Lehi vs. No. 18 Aliya Benson, Wasatch

No. 10 Reese Fowles, Maple Mountain vs. No. 23 Sarah Webb, Cedar Valley

No. 14 Sophia Robison, Viewmont vs. No. 19 Paige Liston, Orem

No. 11 Ellie Spangler, Brighton vs. No. 22 Christina Eyring, Bountiful

Third singles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

No. 16 Bailey Smith, Spanish Fork vs. No. 17 Maloree West, Brighton

No. 9 Sowmya Paritala, Hillcrest vs. No. 24 AUbrey Claderwood, Wasatch

No. 13 Gracie Decker, Orem vs. No. 20 Phoebe Dallimore, Bonneville

No. 12 Brooklyn Renfro, Alta vs. No. 21 Alexa Merrell, Uintah

No. 15 Halle Murphy, Springville vs. No. 18 Emmeline Burnett, Lehi

No. 10 Kennadee Gillette, Maple Mountain vs. No. 23 Abby Hyatt, Mountain View

No. 14 Hailey Johnson, Bountiful vs. No. 19 Mackenzee Nicholss, Salem Hills

No. 11 Olivia Kelemen, Provo vs. No. 22 Kate Campbell, Cottonwood

First doubles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

No. 16 Kaylee Jo Huber/Olivia Pope, Uintah vs. No. 17 Abigail Pickard/Sydney Adams, Timpanogos

No. 9 Annie Clark/Lily Sampson, Highland vs. No. 24 Aleah Hermanson/Kate Ethington, Spanish Fork

No. 13 Shaylee DeHart/Madison Graham, Salem Hills vs. No. 20 Eliza Tagge/Summer Lawrence, Wasatch

No. 12 Lydia Templeman/Halle Black, Springville vs. No. 21 Sophie Shrader/Myra O’Farrell, Jordan

No. 15 Sadie Erickson/Anna Fillmore, Viewmont vs. No. 18 Alexa Turley/Lucy West, Alta

No. 10 Laura Hammer/Andisyn Ball, Maple Mountain vs. No. 23 Jacklyn Wei/Lily Greenwood, Hillcrest

No. 14 Rebekah Palmer/Summer Willis, Bountiful vs. No. 19 Kylee Nielson/Alyssa Wheeler, Lehi

No. 11 Clara Parkin/Lucy Bell, East vs. No. 22 McKenzie Checketts/Dorrie Twede, Cedar Valley

Second doubles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

