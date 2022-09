High school girls tennis: 3A state tournament pairings unveiled Friday with RPI rankings

Class 3A State Tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: The UHSAA is using RPI rankings to seed the state tournaments for the first time this season. Top eight seeds at each position receive a first-round bye.

First singles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

At Murray High School



No. 16 Abrianna Benson, North Sanpete vs. No. 17 Brooke Carter, South Sevier

No. 9 Stella McGowen, Grand vs. No. 24 Julie McFarland, San Juan

No. 13 Emma Chandler, South Summit vs. No. 20 Sydney D’Hulst, Ogden

No. 12 Chrissy Vranes, Waterford vs. No. 21 Adilynn Kjar, Gunnison Valley

No. 15 Andrea Bezzant, Canyon View vs. No. 18 Jazmin Asmar, Juan Diego

No. 10 Lucille Long, American Heritage vs. No. 23 Leona Smoll, St. Joseph

No. 14 Kayla Miller, Union vs. No. 19 Emily Nicholson, Wasatch Academy

No. 11 Charlotte Poulsen, Richfield vs. No. 22 Madelyn Johnson, Providence Hall

Second singles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

At Murray High School



No. 16 Ruby McGowan, Grand vs. No. 17 Payton Hancock, Union

No. 9 Isabella Lewis, North Sanpete vs. No. 24 Amy LeBaron, Delta

No. 13 Emma Welch, American Heritage vs. No. 20 Violeta Gonzalez, Canyon View

No. 12 Lisa Song, Waterford vs. No. 21 Katie Layman, St. Joseph

No. 15 Nina Smith, Juan Diego vs. No. 18 Genevieve Allen, Ogden

No. 10 Mya Deaton, South Sevier vs. No. 23 Mary Lyons, Gunnison Valley

No. 14 Ava Christiansen, South Summit vs. No. 19 McKenzie Capito, Providence Hall

No. 11 Emma Christensen, Manti vs. No. 22 Kamora Mitchell, San Juan

Third singles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

At Murray High School



No. 16 Fiorella Paredes, Waterford vs. No. 17 Cheyenne Bingham, Emery

No. 9 Kambrielle Grasteit, North Sanpete vs. No. 24 Riley Wilcox, Millard

No. 13 Marianne Everett, Manti vs. No. 20 Kendall Reed, St. Joseph

No. 12 Kierra Kirks, Grand vs. No. 21 Lydia Hoschouer, Union

No. 15 Kennedy Rigby, Canyon View vs. No. 18 Marvella Young, Delta

No. 10 Aliya Torgerson, South Sevier vs. No. 23 Kaylee Gardner, Gunnison Valley

No. 14 Sydney Poorman, Ogden vs. No. 19 Amelia McFarland, San Juan

No. 11 Shirley Graham, American Heritage vs. No. 22 Lillyanah Peterson, Ben Lomond

First doubles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

At Brighton High School



No. 16 Katelyn Sorenson/Laken Larsen, South Sevier vs. No. 17 Isabel Hopkins/Julie Holly, Juan Diego

No. 9 Aliyah Hathaway/Amy Lee, Canyon View vs. No. 24 Rebecca Middleton/Brinlee Allgood, Millard

No. 13 Makaela Wilcox/Presley Hester, Ben Lomond vs. No. 20 Shayli Bake/Lindsay Taylor, San Juan

No. 12 Rally Carver/Breanna Bailey, Ogden vs. No. 21 Paya Maughan/Lillian Scott, Grand

No. 15 Maryann Costello/Aubrey Cambot, Union vs. No. 18 Emrie Sorenson/Brooklynn Pace, Richfield

No. 10 Brooklyn Ekker/Aspen Taylor, Emery vs. No. 23 Lillian Colasurdo/Elly Johnson, Providence Hall

No. 14 Izabella Ristine/Karalee Ward, Manti vs. No. 19 Hannah Ludington/Isadora Netto, Carbon

No. 11 Charvi Satyanarayan/Bryn Hamilton, Maeser Prep vs. No. 22 Yadhira Rivera/Lily Hardy, Delta

Second doubles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

At Brighton High School