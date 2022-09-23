Are Utah and BYU unanimously favored by national experts in their games this weekend?

Over the first three weeks of the college football season, either Utah or BYU had a game that was among the most-anticipated matchups of the weekend.

That changes in Week 4, as both are heavy favorites.

Do the national experts agree that they are unanimous favorites?

Here’s what five national publications predict for No. 13 Utah playing at Arizona State and BYU hosting Wyoming, as well as Utah State returning to action against UNLV.

ESPN

Bill Connelly outlined both the BYU and Utah games as two of the late-night contests to watch in Week 4, while using two ESPN metrics — the SP+ rankings and FPI power rankings — to illustrate the favorite in these matchups.

No. 13 Utah at Arizona State

“Arizona State has maybe the most spectacularly all-or-nothing offense in the country — Xazavian Valladay is averaging 6.5 yards per carry, Emory Jones 15 yards per completion. And with head coach Herm Edwards fired last week, the Sun Devils also have nothing to lose,” Connelly wrote.

“That could make them dangerous ... or they could fold after one swift punch to the mouth. Since they’re playing Utah, I’m guessing the latter.”



SP+ projection: Utah by 10.6.

FPI projection: Utah by 13.7.

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU

“The 41-20 deficit was kind — BYU got straight-up blown out by Oregon last week, trailing 38-7 at the end of three quarters before rallying in garbage time. How do the Cougars respond against a Wyoming team quickly rounding into form defensively?” Connelly wrote.



SP+ projection: BYU by 22.4.

FPI projection: BYU by 21.3.

USA Today

A panel of Six USA Today experts were unanimous in picking BYU and Utah to win:

No. 13 Utah at Arizona State



Scooby Axson: Utah.

Jace Evans: Utah.

Paul Myerberg: Utah.

Erick Smith: Utah.

Eddie Timanus: Utah.

Dan Woken: Utah.

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU



Scooby Axson: BYU.

Jace Evans: BYU.

Paul Myerberg: BYU.

Erick Smith: BYU.

Eddie Timanus: BYU.

Dan Woken: BYU.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports’ three experts made picks for every FBS game this week, including Utah State at UNLV:

No. 13 Utah at Arizona State



Steven Lassan: Utah.

Mark Ross: Utah.

Ben Weinrib: Utah.

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU



Steven Lassan: BYU.

Mark Ross: BYU.

Ben Weinrib: BYU.

UNLV at Utah State



Steven Lassan: Utah State.

Mark Ross: UNLV.

Ben Weinrib: Utah State.

Sporting News

Bill Bender broke down games involving Associated Press Top 25 teams this week:

No. 13 Utah at Arizona State

“The bottom has fallen out for the Sun Devils, who are coming off an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan and fired Herm Edwards,” Bender wrote.

“Utah, however, has looked like a different team since the Week 1 loss to Florida. The Utes take care of business behind a running game that averages 216.7 yards per game, and they close it out with a fourth-quarter turnover.”



Prediction: Utah 33, Arizona State 14.

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU

“The Cougars are coming off a brutal loss at Oregon. Wyoming hasn’t won in Provo since 1987. The Cowboys have won three straight since a Week 0 loss at Illinois, and BYU might need a half to get rolling at home. This one plays out closer than expected,” Bender wrote.



Prediction: BYU 35, Wyoming 17.

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller made score predictions for every game involving an AP Top 25 team.

No. 13 Utah at Arizona State

“The Herm Edwards era at Arizona State is over, and as was the case for Nebraska this past weekend against Oklahoma, that first game under the interim head coach is probably going to be a nightmare,” Miller wrote.

“The Sun Devils defense was helpless against both Oklahoma State and Eastern Michigan, and Utah’s offense is probably better than both of those. (Certainly better than EMU’s.)

“Never say never when #Pac12AfterDark is in play, but Utah should cruise to an easy win in Tempe.”



Prediction: Utah 41, Arizona State 17.

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU

“BYU looked like it expected Oregon to be as bad in Week 3 as Georgia made Oregon look in Week 1. In what was supposed to be an opportunity to legitimately enter the College Football Playoff conversation, the Cougars could not get a stop to save their lives, falling behind 38-7 by midway through the third quarter and ultimately losing 41-20,” Miller wrote.

“But they’re better than that, and they should bounce back in a big way against a Wyoming offense that has managed just four touchdowns through three games against FBS opponents (Illinois, Tulsa and Air Force).”

