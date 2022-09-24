Cougars still planning to play at Wyoming in 2024, athletic director Tom Holmoe says

Regardless of what future Big 12 schedules will say , BYU still plans to play at Wyoming in 2024, Cougars athletic director Tom Holmoe said Saturday night before the BYU-Wyoming game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“Yes, we are,” Holmoe told the BYU Sports Radio Network, when asked if the game at Laramie in two years is still on the docket. “It is a good game. … It is a game we should be playing.”

Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman told the Casper Star-Tribune earlier in the week that he fully expected BYU to make the trip to the high plains in two years.

Holmoe told BYU host Greg Wrubell that Big 12 leaders are scheduled to meet in early October to hammer out some final details of future schedules, such as whether there will be divisions and whether the league will play an 8- or 9-game conference schedule.

“There will come a drop-dead date (in October) when we will need to have things set (for next season),” Holmoe said.

BYU entered Saturday’s game, the first regular-season meeting between the former conference rivals since 2010, with a No. 19 national ranking and an eight-game winning streak over Wyoming.

The Cowboys entered the late-night contest on a three-game losing streak after dropping their opener and were looking to avenge a 24-21 loss to BYU in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego.

“I feel like we’re ready to roll,” head coach Kalani Sitake told Wrubell in his pregame comments. “It is good to be home.”

Sitake said the players “had a sour taste in their mouths” after the 41-20 loss to Oregon last Saturday.

“There is a sense of urgency to get this game started,” Sitake said.

And the 2024 game, too, it appears.

