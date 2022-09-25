Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 25, 2022 | 

Injury riddled Cougars need a bye after four tough games; Instead they host 1-3 Utah State on short week

Also, depth chart could be shaken up this week, as Miles Davis emerged as a possible RB1 and Justen Smith got field goal kicking duties in 38-24 win over Wyoming

By  Jay Drew
SHARE Injury riddled Cougars need a bye after four tough games; Instead they host 1-3 Utah State on short week
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) pats teammate running back Miles Davis (19) on the head as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) pats teammate running back Miles Davis (19) on the head as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The release of BYU’s depth chart on Monday afternoon for Thursday’s 6 p.m. MDT home game against Utah State should be more interesting than usual, for various reasons.

For starters, it feels like half the starters have been injured, or suffered an injury during Saturday’s 38-24 win over Wyoming, so there’s going to be some shuffling due to that, especially if it is determined an injury is serious, as some appeared to be Saturday night.

Then there is the situation at running back and kicker.

Has Miles Davis supplanted Chris Brooks as RB1 after rushing 13 times for 131 yards against the Pokes? Lopini Katoa got the start, and had five carries for 17 yards. Brooks didn’t enter the game until midway through the first quarter, and finished with just two carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.

“The plan was to see who could get the hot hand. (Coaches) thought the offense felt good with Miles (Davis) running the ball. We will do it by committee right now and see who will (give) us the best chance to get this running game going. We needed something. The last two weeks weren’t good enough.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

Head coach Kalani Sitake didn’t exactly give Brooks a vote of confidence when he was asked after the game why the Cal transfer who looked spectacular in the opener against South Florida but has done very little since didn’t get more carries.

“The plan was to see who could get the hot hand,” Sitake said. “(Coaches) and the offense felt good with Miles running the ball. We will do it by committee right now and see who will (give) us the best chance to get this running game going. We needed something. The last two weeks weren’t good enough.”

Then Sitake dropped a bit of a bomb, hinting that Brooks wasn’t running plays correctly.

“You can only blame the (offensive line) for so long,” he said.

Usually, backs are benched for fumbling too much, or not picking up blitzes well. That hasn’t been the case for the Cougars this year, as Jaren Hall has only been sacked a couple times and BYU has committed just one turnover in four games — the interception Hall threw in the end zone against the Bulls.

“The challenge for all of those (running backs) is to step up and make plays and find a way to protect the football, (have good) ball security, and find ways to make runs, find ways to puncture and gain yards,” Sitake said.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) signals a first down after making a catch as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) signals a first down after making a catch as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 37
merlin_2941185.jpg

BYU gets warmed up as they and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 37
A student flexes in the student section as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

A student flexes as the student section gets ready for the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 37
merlin_2941181.jpg

BYU students get ready for the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 37
merlin_2941183.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Morgan Pyper (10) signs autographs as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 37
merlin_2941187.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars offensive linemen Blake Freeland (71), Clark Barrington (56) and Harris LaChance (76) talk prior to the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 37
merlin_2941189.jpg

BYU students cheer as they get ready for the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 37
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen pushes Mel Hamilton’s wheelchair and talks with John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pushes Mel Hamilton in a wheelchair as he talks with John Griffin, two members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14. The two men were honored as “Y Lighters” prior to BYU-Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 37
Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, light the Y prior to the 2022 BYU-Wyoming game.

Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, push the button to light the Y prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 37
The Black 14’s Mel Hamilton and John Griffin pose with family and officials from BYU before lighting the Y on Sept. 24, 2022.

Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, gather with family and officials from BYU gather to light the Y prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 37
Black 14 members Mel Hamilton and John Griffin walk onto the field with BYU deputy athletic director Brian Santiago.

Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, walk with Deputy Athletic Director Brian Santiago, prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 37
merlin_2941251.jpg

Cosmo parachutes into the stadium prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 37
merlin_2941237.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars run onto the field as they and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 37
merlin_2941249.jpg

BYU runs onto the field prior to playing Wyoming at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 37
merlin_2941191.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) shakes off tackles by Wyoming Cowboys defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (96) and Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Shae Suiaunoa (43) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 37
merlin_2941193.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) hands the ball off to Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 37
merlin_2941195.jpg

BYU’s Cosmo slides down a ramp in the stands during a timeout as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 37
merlin_2941199.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Tyler Batty (92) gets a couple fingers on the sock of Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 37
merlin_2941203.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) steps over Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) after a play as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 37
merlin_2941201.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive linemen Tyler Batty (92) and John Nelson (94) gang up to sack Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 37
merlin_2941205.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive linemen Lorenzo Fauatea (55) and Bruce Mitchell (96) celebrate after tackling Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen (2) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 37
merlin_2941207.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defenders bring down Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 37
merlin_2941209.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) celebrates with teammate running back Christopher Brooks (2) after Brooks scored a touchdown as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 37
merlin_2941211.jpg

Wyoming Cowboys defensive end DeVonne Harris (93) tries to stop Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) from scoring as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 37
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a touchdown pass to teammate wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 37
merlin_2941215.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) just gets his toe down in the end zone for a touchdown with Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Jakorey Hawkins (7) defending as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 37
merlin_2941239.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, questions the referees after a flag as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 37
merlin_2941235.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Fisher Jackson (53) knocks down a Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 37
merlin_2941233.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (19) makes a move during a run as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 37
merlin_2941231.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes over Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Easton Gibbs (28) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 37
merlin_2941229.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (19) celebrates his long run with the crowd as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 37
merlin_2941227.jpg

Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Jakorey Hawkins (7) makes a touchdown saving tackle on Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (19) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
32 of 37
merlin_2941225.jpg

The referees exit the stadium to boos and yelling as BYU defeats Wyoming at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
33 of 37
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) pats teammate running back Miles Davis (19) on the head as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) pats teammate running back Miles Davis (19) on the head as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
34 of 37
merlin_2941221.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) makes a catch over Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Cameron Stone (4) and battles for the touchdown as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
35 of 37
merlin_2941219.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) is tended to after being injured after a catch and run as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
36 of 37
BYU wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) celebrates with teammates fullback Masen Wake (13) and tight end Isaac Rex (83) after catching a touchdown as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
37 of 37
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) signals a first down after making a catch as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
merlin_2941185.jpg
A student flexes in the student section as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
merlin_2941181.jpg
merlin_2941183.jpg
merlin_2941187.jpg
merlin_2941189.jpg
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen pushes Mel Hamilton’s wheelchair and talks with John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14.
Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, light the Y prior to the 2022 BYU-Wyoming game.
The Black 14’s Mel Hamilton and John Griffin pose with family and officials from BYU before lighting the Y on Sept. 24, 2022.
Black 14 members Mel Hamilton and John Griffin walk onto the field with BYU deputy athletic director Brian Santiago.
merlin_2941251.jpg
merlin_2941237.jpg
merlin_2941249.jpg
merlin_2941191.jpg
merlin_2941193.jpg
merlin_2941195.jpg
merlin_2941199.jpg
merlin_2941203.jpg
merlin_2941201.jpg
merlin_2941205.jpg
merlin_2941207.jpg
merlin_2941209.jpg
merlin_2941211.jpg
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
merlin_2941215.jpg
merlin_2941239.jpg
merlin_2941235.jpg
merlin_2941233.jpg
merlin_2941231.jpg
merlin_2941229.jpg
merlin_2941227.jpg
merlin_2941225.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) pats teammate running back Miles Davis (19) on the head as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.
merlin_2941221.jpg
merlin_2941219.jpg
BYU wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Thanks to Davis’ 70-yard breakaway run in the fourth quarter, the Cougars averaged 6.3 yards per carry, much better than the 2.5 they had against Baylor and Oregon the last two games.

On one play, Katoa lined up to take a shotgun snap, with Hall as his running back. It would have been interesting to see what offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick had in mind there, but the Cougars had to take a timeout to keep the play clock from expiring.

“Miles did some really good things,” Sitake said. “Pini did some good things. And even Chris was in there and made some plays. But towards the end we are going to go with the hot hand.”

And that was Davis.

“When our offensive line blocks like how they were blocking and our coaches trust us, it just makes the night awesome,” Davis said.

The redshirt freshman from Las Vegas also got Hall’s stamp of approval.

“It was just a matter of time until Miles got a shot, and tonight was it,” Hall said. “He was prepared and did a heck of a job, as everyone saw. I am really proud of him. I’ve been watching him ball out since his freshman year at receiver (in 2020) and then moving to running back.”

Related

With the game winding down, BYU faced a fourth-and-goal at the Wyoming 8-yard line. Starting kicker Jake Oldroyd had made five straight PATs, but had earlier booted a kickoff out of bounds to give the Pokes the ball at the 50 and give them a short field for their second touchdown.

So Sitake and special teams coach Ed Lamb sent third-year redshirt freshman Justen Smith out for the 25-yard field goal. He drilled it, the fourth of his career, on five attempts.

“Yeah, we told Jake that we were going to work both kickers (after Oldroyd missed his last three field goal attempts),” Sitake said. “… I think it was a good time in that moment for Justen to go in and make a kick. We’ve been fortunate to have both kickers have experience, so yeah, the competition is always still going for the entire team. So I think we may have to work with two kickers. I don’t know (yet).”

The same could be said on star receiver Puka Nacua’s injury status, Sitake added, after Nacua went down with some sort of lower leg injury after a 5-yard reception early in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know entirely. I am not a trainer or a doctor, but it didn’t look as much of a knee issue as (something) else.”

Asked if was a “serious” injury, Sitake repeated that Nacua was a game-time decision and was determined to be good to go after missing the last two games with a high ankle sprain. 

“I don’t know anything about Puka until we figure it out,” he said. “… Find the doctors’ numbers. Go ask them. I don’t know until they assess it. I am always hopeful, right?”

Sitake later told the BYU Sports Radio Network that Nacua’s injury is not believed to be season-ending.

Defensive linemen Gabe Summers and Earl Tuioti-Mariner were held out, as was linebacker Max Tooley. Freshman defensive tackle Josh Larsen played some, then left with an injury. Linebacker Payton Wilgar got hurt, left the field on his own power, then returned.

Sitake said they plan on “some of them” playing this week, but didn’t specify who.

Starting free safety Malik Moore sustained a hand injury and was to have it diagnosed Sunday for possible surgery, according to the Instagram page of long snapper Austin Riggs.

Receiver Chase Roberts played briefly in the first half, then watched the second half in street clothes.

Offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia left the game with a right ankle injury but X-rays came back negative, according to the GoodStory Podcast.

Cougars on the air

Utah State (1-3) at No. 19 BYU (3-1)

Thursday, 6 p.m. MDT

LaVell Edwards Stadium

Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Next Up In Utah
How light therapy is breaking through the fog of brain injuries
Post Malone abruptly canceled a show because of ‘stabbing pain.’ Will his Utah show still happen?
What did Liz Cheney say about a Trump 2024 nomination?
Pet shelters overwhelmed by repercussions of COVID pets
Utah’s Middle East trade mission: interfaith magic and collaboration
What do vultures have to do with the Utah trade mission in the Middle East?