Jaren Hall’s latest effort had national experts talking about his efficiency, NFL potential

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall had one of his best performances as a Cougar in the team’s 38-24 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

The junior completed 26 of 32 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns with a 211 passer rating.

Hall tied his career high in touchdown passes in a single game, while his 81.3% completion rate was a career best.

Hall also now has gone 115 consecutive passes without an interception — the third separate interception-free streak over 100 passes in his career (he also reached 163 and 119 before).

For the season, Hall has completed 71.5% of his passes for 1,164 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception.

“Jaren’s smart, and he has a great football IQ. He understands the game, and I give a lot of credit to him tonight,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “Wyoming does some difficult things up front, but I thought Jaren was able to be smart with the ball, and I thought he went to the right people.”

Saturday’s performance had more than just his coaches and teammates talking, though. Several national experts weighed in on what they’re seeing from BYU’s quarterback, who’s earned some chatter as an NFL prospect in recent months.

On his playmaking ability

Hall improved as the game wore on.

After leading BYU to a touchdown drive that gave the Cougars a 14-10 lead with four seconds until halftime, Hall threw just two incompletions and three touchdowns in the second half.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick declared Hall “a baller” after his third straight game without a turnover.

.@BYUfootball QB Jaren Hall is a baller! Seeing him play in person Thursday night going to be 🔥 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) September 25, 2022

On his touch and accuracy

Two of Hall’s completions that showed off his touch and accuracy — both to Keanu Hill — drew praise from Pro Football Network NFL draft expert Cam Mellor.

The first, a 47-yarder to Hill, set up BYU’s opening score.

Jaren Hall is special pic.twitter.com/enSUaEAITE — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 25, 2022

The second was Hill’s final pass of the night — a 68-yard touchdown to Hill that sealed the win with just under six minutes to play.

It was a career-long pass for Hall, and gave Hill a career night with five catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Absolutely brilliant throw from Jaren Hall pic.twitter.com/CqkMtdOU1X — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 25, 2022

Every announcer that comes and sees Jaren Hall live in person leaves with the same thoughts:



“He’ll play on Sunday’s, the nation will start to see soon.”



Sorry, if you think the (Cam Mellor) nation didn’t know, you’re not following along correctly! — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 25, 2022

On his NFL potential

When a Seattle Seahawks fan account asked what college quarterbacks to watch, former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard, now a TV analyst, suggested to keep an eye on Hall.

Watch Jaren Hall at BYU — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) September 25, 2022

Dustin Fox, who was on the ESPN broadcast crew for the BYU-Wyoming game, also suggested Hall will one day be playing in the NFL.