These are the singers John Legend recruited on ‘The Voice’ (so far)

A new season of “The Voice” has arrived, with coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani securing artists for their teams.

Here’s a breakdown of the artists that have joined Legend’s team so far.

Note: This story will be updated each week as new episodes air.

Team John Legend on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Omar Jose Cardona

Omar Jose Cardona got a four-chair turn with his energetic rendition of Journey’s “Separate Ways.” After his performance, the 32-year-old singer from Orlando, Florida, said he ultimately wanted to perform in a style that blends pop and “old-school rock.”

“I haven’t heard a voice like that since like the ‘’80s,” Stefani said of Cardona, who has sung all over the world as a full-time performer for 15 years. “We never get to hear men sing like that anymore. It was so exciting.”

Legend, who was the first coach to turn his chair for Cardona, said the singer had a soulful voice, commenting that it sounded like a church singer performing rock music at times. Legend went so far as to tell Cardona he believed the singer could go all the way in the competition.

“You’re the kind of artist that could win ‘The Voice,’” Legend said. “You could win this show.”

That kind of affirmation was more than enough to convince Cardona to join Team Legend.

Emma Brooke

Following her soulful rendition of “California Dreamin,’” 19-year-old Emma Brooke had her choice between Legend and Stefani. The singer from South Carolina told the coaches that she was classically trained but trying to move more toward contemporary music, citing Lauren Daigle as one of her favorite female artists.

“I think it’d be really cool for you to kind of let loose a little bit,” Legend told the teenager, praising her tone. “You’ve already been trained, but now how do you kind of unlearn some of the structure that’s been put around you? That’s what I’d want to work on with you if you were on my team.”

That strategy appealed to Brooke, who ended up choosing Legend as her coach.

David Andrew

Like Brooke, 25-year-old singer David Andrew also had his pick between Legend and Stefani after performing Harry Styles’ “Falling” for his blind audition. Legend called the singer from Tennessee “a gifted vocalist” who was “dramatic and soulful and heartfelt.”

Stefani, meanwhile, noted that there were intonation issues in Andrew’s performance but that she loved his style and energy. Andrew decided to move forward in the competition with Legend as his coach.

Peyton Aldridge

Legend wanted country singer Peyton Aldridge on his team so badly that he used his one and only block of the round to prevent Shelton from snagging the singer for his team — a move that paid off in the end.

For his blind audition, Aldridge, a 25-year-old singer from Mississippi, performed the classic Marshall Tucker Band hit “Can’t You See.” Legend was the first coach to turn for the singer.

“I was just so captivated by your voice. It’s so strong and clear and beautiful. You’ve got so much soul,” Legend said, noting that he heard a mix of country, blues and soul. “I felt all of that beautiful American music flowing through you.”

The coach continued forming a bond with Aldridge, as the two sang Legend’s hit song “All of Me” together — showcasing another side of Aldridge’s voice and effectively securing the singer for Team Legend.

When does ‘The Voice’ 2022 air?

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 7 p.m. MT.

