Utah State AD John Hartwell is reportedly a candidate for yet another Power 5 job
Hartwell has now been reported as a possible candidate at multiple Power Five schools in the South
There continues to be interest in Utah State athletic director John Hartwell in making him an athletic director at a Power Five school.
According to a report Monday morning by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Hartwell is considered a possible candidate to replace former Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury.
According to multiple reports Monday, Stansbury has been fired, along with head football coach Geoff Collins.
Hartwell is also a reported candidate for the Auburn AD job, which opened on Aug. 26 when Allen Greene resigned.
Since arriving in Logan in the summer of 2015, Hartwell has been quite successful as Utah State’s athletic director. He was named by Stadium Network as the 18th-best athletic director in the nation in 2020, and the fourth-best non-Power Five AD.
This past 2021-22 college sports season, three Utah State teams won conference championships — football, women’s volleyball and women’s gymnastics. All three teams were led by coaches hired by Hartwell.
Throw in Hartwell’s ties to the South — he is an Alabama native, went to school at The Citadel in South Carolina and has worked at the University of Mississippi and Troy University — and it is easy to understand the reported interest.
Other names reported likely to be considered for the Georgia Tech job include:
- Florida’s Lynda Tealer (associate athletic director)
- FAU’s Brian White (athletic director)
- Tulane’s Troy Dannen (athletic director)
- Oklahoma’s Zac Selmon (deputy athletic director)
- New Mexico’s Eddie Nunez (athletic director)
- Army’s Mike Buddie (athletic director)
- Allen Greene (former Auburn athletic director)
- Air Forces’ Nate Pine (athletic director)
- North Texas’ Wren Baker (athletic director)
- Fresno State’s Terry Tumey (athletic director)
- Appalachian State’s Doug Gillen (athletic director)
- Louisiana’s Bryan Maggard (athletic director)
- Southern Mississippi’s Jeremy McClain (athletic director)
- San Diego State’s JD Wicker (athletic director)