There continues to be interest in Utah State athletic director John Hartwell in making him an athletic director at a Power Five school.

According to a report Monday morning by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Hartwell is considered a possible candidate to replace former Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury.

According to multiple reports Monday, Stansbury has been fired, along with head football coach Geoff Collins.

Hartwell is also a reported candidate for the Auburn AD job, which opened on Aug. 26 when Allen Greene resigned.

Since arriving in Logan in the summer of 2015, Hartwell has been quite successful as Utah State’s athletic director. He was named by Stadium Network as the 18th-best athletic director in the nation in 2020, and the fourth-best non-Power Five AD.

This past 2021-22 college sports season, three Utah State teams won conference championships — football, women’s volleyball and women’s gymnastics. All three teams were led by coaches hired by Hartwell.

Throw in Hartwell’s ties to the South — he is an Alabama native, went to school at The Citadel in South Carolina and has worked at the University of Mississippi and Troy University — and it is easy to understand the reported interest.

Other names reported likely to be considered for the Georgia Tech job include:

