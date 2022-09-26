These singers went with Gwen Stefani’s team on ‘The Voice’

A new season of “The Voice” has arrived, with coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani securing artists for their teams.

Here’s a breakdown of the artists that have joined Stefani’s team so far.

Note: This story will be updated each week as new episodes air.

Team Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Jay Allen

After his performance of Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t,” country singer Jay Allen had his pick between Stefani and Shelton, a longtime couple that got married last year.

“Blake, he’s taught me so much about country music,” Stefani told Allen, a singer from Iowa who is now based in Nashville. “I got to be on 2 No. 1 country hits with Blake Shelton, which was just the most incredible experience of my life. And it made me so joyful to recognize that song (‘Til You Can’t’) when it came in, and to hear your voice on it. It was so beautiful. ... It was a really good performance, and I would love to coach you.”

During his audition, Allen also shared how his mother died from Alzheimer’s disease in 2019. She was just 54 years old. The artist wrote a song about his mother, titled “Blank Stares,” which he told the coaches has raised close to $50 million to help fight Alzheimer’s. Allen ended up performing part of that song during his audition, leading Legend to praise him for the way he uses music to tell his story.

After some deliberation, Allen ended up selecting Stefani to be his coach.

Ian Harrison

During his audition, 20-year-old singer Ian Harrison said he had always wanted to take a big step forward to have a career in music but doubted his talent and abilities. After performing Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met” for his blind audition on “The Voice,” Stefani, Shelton and Legend all were interested in coaching the young singer.

Legend said Harrison, who is from Ohio, had an “enchanting” tone that could work for several styles of music, while Cabello said that she regretted not turning around for the singer.

“I think you’re just a super interesting artist. You showed me your heart. It was very pure,” Stefani said, adding that she believed she could help Harrison make a career out of music.

Harrison ended up moving forward on the show with Stefani.

Alyssa Witrado

Alyssa Witrado went with a bold move for her blind audition on “The Voice,” choosing to perform No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” — a song written and made famous by Stefani.

It got Stefani’s attention.

“That was so surreal for me,” the “Voice” coach said. “It’s really a weird song. It’s hard to cover it. It really is hard.”

Cabello, who also turned around for a chance at coaching the 19-year-old singer from Fresno, California, praised the teenager for bringing her own style and approach to the song.

“It really did sound so good,” Stefani added. “And what I like about you is your energy. You’re wild. I can see something bursting in you that wants to come out. How do we get it and discover it? That’s what I would love to do.”

Witrado — whose audition has more than 1 million views on YouTube — ended up choosing to move forward with Stefani.

Sadie Bass

Like Allen, country singer Sadie Bass had her pick between Stefani and Shelton after performing Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy” for her blind audition.

During the audition, the 25-year-old singer from Michigan said she is “a songwriter at heart” and decided to move to Nashville to try to break into the music industry. She also told the coaches that she has suffered from stage fright her entire life.

“The stage fright thing can keep someone from opening up,” Shelton said, commending the singer for auditioning for “The Voice” to help overcome that fear. “Congratulations. You did it.”

Cabello said Bass’ experience with stage fright resonated with her, as she was just 15 when she auditioned for the reality competition show “The X Factor” and also suffered from stage fright.

”I’m really proud of you,” Cabello said, “because that’s no small feat.”

In the end, it was Stefani’s words that struck a chord with Bass.

“Sometimes you just need that person that can just be a mirror to yourself and say, ‘Listen, you are amazing. You just need to let it loose right now,’” Stefani said. “So my coaching would be just building you up.”

When does ‘The Voice’ 2022 air?

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 7 p.m. MT.