What Utah State coach Blake Anderson thinks of BYU’s Jaren Hall

During his short time in Logan, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson has become known for honest assessments.

Anderson doesn’t sugarcoat things and is upfront with both praise and criticism, of his own team and the opposition (look no further than his comments ahead of and following Utah State’s game against Alabama earlier this season).

Utah State plays rival BYU Thursday night, and Anderson was asked Monday about Cougars’ quarterback Jaren Hall, who is generating NFL buzz thanks to his play this year, most recently in BYU’s win over Wyoming.

In Anderson’s eyes, Hall is absolutely deserving of any and all praise he has received.

“I would say he has been somewhat flawless,” Anderson said. “I know they (BYU) have a loss on their record and he may be frustrated about his play (in that game), but what he has done in terms of accuracy, the ability to move the pocket and extend plays and the ability to reach the wide side of the field effectively, that is not something that everybody can do.”

Anderson went on to praise the Cougars’ rushing attack, crediting it for making Hall’s life easier, but nonetheless, “(Hall) can reach every area of the field and can beat you with his feet,” Anderson said.

Anderson and the Aggies didn’t get to face Hall last season, though his absence didn’t especially hurt BYU as the Cougars’ defeated Utah State, 34-20.

Hall has only played once against USU in his collegiate career, in BYU’s 42-14 win over Utah State in 2019, and only for a half at that.

Even with the general lack of familiarity, Anderson and the Aggies know that Hall will be a handful Thursday night.

“We are seeing him up close and personal this year,” Anderson said. “He is playing at a very, very high level.”

Aggies, Cougars on the air

Utah State (1-3) at No. 19 BYU (3-1)

Thursday, 6 p.m. MDT

LaVell Edwards Stadium

Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM