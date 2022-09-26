Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 26, 2022 | 
Utah Basketball Sports University of Utah

Utah basketball gets commitment from RSL Academy guard David Katoa

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Utah basketball gets commitment from RSL Academy guard David Katoa
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks in a huddle to his team

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks to his team during a media timeout in a men’s basketball game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Utah won 55-50.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

On the day it opened practice for the 2022-23 season, the Utah Runnin’ Utes basketball program on Monday got a commitment from a prospect in the class of 2024.

That player is guard David Katoa of RSL Academy in Herriman. Katoa announced his pledge via Instagram.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, Katoa has been on the recruiting radar for quite sometime despite the fact he’s just beginning his junior year of high school.

According to 247, Katoa already holds scholarship offers from Utah State, SUU, UC Santa Barbara and New Jersey Institute of Technology in addition to Utah.

Katoa becomes the first prospect to commit to the Runnin’ Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class.

Next Up In Sports
Losing Brant Kuithe is big ‘big blow’ to Utah’s offense; who will step up in his place?
What does the latest — perhaps last — game in the rivalry against BYU mean for Utah State?
When will Dak Prescott return from injury?
What Utah State coach Blake Anderson thinks of BYU’s Jaren Hall
How LaVell Edwards played a hand on both sides of BYU-Utah State rivalry
Here’s the uniform combo BYU will wear against Utah State