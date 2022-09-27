Why is ‘Avatar’ in theaters again?

It’s been more than a decade since “Avatar” was released in theaters. It quickly became the biggest box office hit and garnered $2.85 billion in ticket sales.

But it's a different world now, mostly dominated by Marvel superheroes in the action space, a movie consultant told Variety. Director James Cameron’s movies rarely sink in theaters. Apart from his movie on the blue aliens, he’s found success with “Titanic” and “The Terminator.”

As a way to test the market’s interest in an “Avatar” sequel, which is set to release in December, Disney has rereleased the original in theaters.

This version, now in theaters, has improved image and sound quality and is a remastered 4K video to keep up with today’s technology, according to IGN. Expect more realistic visual effects.

“This weekend’s results are solid given the film’s exclusive play in 3D and should bode well for the sequel’s far more significant release in December,” said Shawn Robbins, chief media analyst at BoxOffice.com, per CNBC.

This rerelease is expected to bring in $30 million in ticket sales globally, while proving that there is still an audience for “Avatar.” But whether this means success for the sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” is uncertain.

“There are still questions to be answered, though,” Robbins said. “We can’t confidently say the audience turnout here provided enough of a litmus test on exclusive 3D rollouts given how rereleases, in general, have performed in recent years.”

Business Insider pointed out that when it comes to films released in theaters, the definite hits in the upcoming months are going to be “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “The Way of Water.” In fact, studios are even rereleasing movies, like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Jaws,” to corner demand.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will premiere on Dec. 16.