Temple Square renovation: See the latest photos

Construction on a new guest building and pavilions is under way at Temple Square.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released another update this week on the progress of the renovation project, which was announced in 2019 and will continue through 2025.

Crews finish the excavation of the area where the South Visitors’ Center once stood on Temple Square. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Crews began demolishing the South Visitors’ Center in January 2020. According to the church, excavation of the area is complete and crews are now working on:



Above-ground pavilions that will provide unobstructed views of the temple. “They will be connected by a large underground hall with unique experiences for guests to learn about the temple,” according to the news release.

The upper level will feature an updated Salt Lake Temple model and statue of Jesus Christ.

The lower level will feature replicas of temple ordinance rooms as part of an “ongoing temple open house experience.”

“The guest experience will help visitors understand Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness, the role of the Savior Jesus Christ, the purpose of temples to unite families for eternity, and the importance of families as the foundation of society,” the news release reads.

The area where the South Visitors’ Center used to stand on Temple Square and will be replaced by a new multilevel guest building featuring new guest exhibits. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A rendering of the completed renovation project of Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The new guest pavilions can be seen on the south end. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints