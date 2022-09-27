‘Dancing with the Stars’ week 2: ‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Windey pulls out secret move, gets top score

Judges on “Dancing with the Stars” Episode 2 saw a lot of improvement from dancers. And although TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio knocked it out of the park with the highest score for her cha-cha, this week proclaimed a new winner.

During the Elvis-themed night, “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey got on top of the leaderboard with an emotional performance and a surprise prop.

She is in a three-way tie with D’Amelio and her pro, Mark Ballas, and Wayne Brady and his pro, Witney Carson, who also received a 32 out of 40.

Windey and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy tackled the Viennese waltz to the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

At the end of her routine, she danced away from Chmerkovskiy and into the arms of her new fiance, Erich Schwer, and the two shared a kiss.

The couple left “The Bachelorette” as an engaged couple. Schwer was also featured in the video showcasing Windey’s preparations for week two.

“Erich’s support means everything to me. I get to channel all of that love into my dance,” she says in the clip, per People.

She later told reporters that she enjoyed sharing this experience with her fiancé on the dance competition show.

“Just me being excited to perform for him, and him to see a different side of me that we don’t get to share with each other every day,” she said. “And then this last week has been, honestly, like a dream come true.”

Next week, Windey and Chmerkovskiy gear up to perform the cha-cha in week 3, which is James Bond-themed.

“I’m excited to show a different side of Gabby as well,” the pro said, per The Wrap. “You know, we show the beautiful side, the romantic side, now we can get into the competition.”