High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Lone Peak continues its dominance, Springville wins offensive battle

Lone Peak used a 2-0 halftime lead to shut down the visiting American Fork Cavemen and win 2-1.

Lone Peak’s Bella Devey found Elle Young and Solena Sellers for both of Lone Peak’s goals Thursday evening. Lone Peak is one game away from a 16-0 regular season, but their eyes are set on the postseason.

“Today was a good battle and a good prep for the playoffs. As always, every win in region is tough to get, so I’m proud of my girls for today’s,” said Lone Peak coach Shantel Jolley.

“AF is a talented team, so it was good to see my girls play well and pull out the win today.”

Clearfield finished their regular season with a 1-0 win against the Weber Warriors.

A strong defensive performance headlined by Brinley Georgi’s shutout caused Jentrie Porter’s first half goal to be the difference maker.

After scoring, the Falcons led the rest of the way and did not allow Weber to tie it up.

St. Joseph became the last remaining team in Region 2A north after beating Rowland Hall 2-1.

St. Joseph clinched an early 1-0 lead, which gave the Jayhawks the momentum to keep up the pressure in the second half.

St. Joseph’s Abigail Gough and Jaci Coles each scored one for the Jayhawks.

“Today was a really tough game against a Rowland Hall team that is easily one of the best in 2A,” said St. Joseph coach Tom Evans.

“We were fortunate to get an early goal and that really gave the girls a lot of confidence. I was proud of the team hanging tough even when Rowland Hall got it to 2-1 in the second half.

“I think we are really playing our best soccer right now, as we look forward to the state tournament.”

A combined total of 10 goals were scored in regulation as Springville bested Salem Hills in overtime, winning 6-5.

Each team’s offense was running smoothly; the Red Devils stayed in it with goals from Samantha Neves, Lindsay Walker and Sophie Neves. In overtime it was Samantha Neves who finished her hat trick and found the golden goal for Springville.

“Very proud of the team tonight. We dealt with a lot of adversity going down a player with five minutes left in the first half. The team really gave great effort responding to every challenge thrown at them,” said Springville coach Jeff Jensen.

“We had three different goal scorers with some great team goals. We hit the crossbar a few times early in overtime and I knew we were knocking on the door. Mattie Neves came up with another Golden Goal winner to complete her Hat Trick. She showed great composure all game under a lot of pressure.

“I am so proud of this team. Being able to put four goals away, a man down, takes a lot of grit and dedication from the entire group. It showed we are ready to battle in the upcoming state tournament.”

After a full regulation and double overtime battle, Sky View nailed all five shootout kicks to take down Logan on the road.

Logan had the upper hand after the first half, with a 2-1 lead. However, the Bobcats buckled down and tied it up 3-3 and took advantage in shootouts.

“Our girls battled hard the second half and didn’t give up. They made the adjustments they needed and finished strong,” said Sky View coach Stacee Sparrow.

