High school football: Fast start propels Timpview to victory over Bingham

Timpview never trailed in a road victory over Bingham Friday, scoring just 17 seconds into the game and ultimately defeating the Miners 49-30.

With the victory, Timpview remained unbeaten on the year while giving Bingham its second straight setback.

The Thunderbirds entered Friday’s contest outscoring opponents by an average of more than four touchdowns. Their triumph over the Miners did not reach that standard, but Timpview controlled the contest from start to finish.

Thunderbird senior defensive lineman Ephraim Muavesi helped set the tone early, scoring his team’s first points after scooping up a Bingham fumble on the Miners’ first play from scrimmage.

“The ball came out,” Muavesi said of the play. “Someone said, ‘pick it up’… I just picked it up and took it to the crib.”

Timpview head coach Donny Atuaia felt Muavesi was ready for the moment.

“I think it’s a matter of preparation,” he said. “When a guy sees the ball on the ground, he’s going to obviously go (pick it up). … We’re just proud of our kids being where we want them to be. I think that was just the moment for us.”

Muavesi and the Thunderbirds’ moment kept the Miners playing catch up the rest of the way. Bingham stayed within striking distance throughout the first half, but ultimately saw the Thunderbirds pull away in the second.

The Timpview run game proved too much for the Miners, leading Atuaia’s squad to its second straight seven-touchdown game.

When asked about his team’s impressive performance on the ground, the Thunderbirds’ coach said, “It’s what the coaches are seeing. We’re playing to what they give us, in a way.”

Timpview saw three different players score on the ground, with senior running back Micah Beckstead leading the way with two rushing touchdowns.

“He’s patient,” Atuaia said of Beckstead. “He is a wonderful back for us. He won’t be that individual where he says, ‘It’s all me.’ He’s going to talk about his line … But he’s got some very good skills.”

The Thunderbirds took a five-point lead into halftime but held Bingham scoreless through the third quarter while leaning on Beckstead to push their lead to 19 early in the fourth.

Friday’s win gives Timpview its third victory over a 6A foe this season. The 5A squad feels its preparation has helped it maintain a perfect record.

“I think it’s just the way we prepare,” Muavesi said about his team’s multiple big wins. “We work hard and so I’m just happy to keep it simple.”

Timpview could pick up arguably its biggest win of the season next Saturday against Skyridge in a battle of unbeatens.

“We’re definitely going to have to work two times harder (to beat Skyridge),” Muavesi said. “We’re not sleeping on them, and I don’t think they’re going to be sleeping on us. It’s going to be a good game. I’m excited.”

Bingham will look to bounce back when it welcomes American Fork to South Jordan next Friday for the Miners’ second of four straight home games.

